People Are Reviewing The Book Of Kells Negatively To Highlight Flat Fee Repeat Costs In Trinity

One stars all-round.

Book Of Kells March

People started to raise their eyebrows when they spotted that a whole load of one star reviews had been submitted on a review on Trinity's Book Of Kells page on Facebook.

At the time of writing, there is 232 one star ratings and most of these have only been submitted in the last 48 hours which coincides with the introduction of Trinity's €450 flat fee rate for supplemental exams.

Former and current students are taking part in this unique stand against the introduction of the fees which mean that from 2019 onwards, students will have to pay €450 regardless of whether they have to sit one exam or 11 exams.

While some are just leaving the one star rating, others have commented as to why they are leaving it.


Do you think a flat fee is fair for sitting repeat exams? Let us know in the comments.

Trinity College Dublin
