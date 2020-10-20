Five places that are still doing takeaway in Phibsboro during lockdown

In Phibsboro and looking for a takeaway to help get you through lockdown? Thankfully, a few of your favourite spots are staying open to provide just that.

2020 has been tough on the food industry with doors opening and closing throughout the year. As we enter into what is effectively a six-week lockdown, takeaway and delivery are the only options for these businesses until December 1.

With that in mind, if you're in the Phibsboro area, here's a list of some the places that are remaining open to provide a takeaway service..

Bang Bang

Bang Bang have confirmed that they will be providing takeaway services over the coming weeks. More information can be found on their website.

The Back Page

The Back Page have confirmed to Lovin Dublin that they will also being doing takeaway during the six-week lockdown.

Rua Wood Fire Pizza

Rua's delicious pizzas and everything else on their menu will be available to take home over the coming weeks.

Loretta's

Lotetta's will be open for collection from Thursday to Sunday.

Gursha

Gursha's gorgeous Ethiopian cuisine is still available during the lockdown.

