Five places that are still doing takeaway in Phibsboro during lockdown

In Phibsboro and looking for a takeaway to help get you through lockdown? Thankfully, a few of your favourite spots are staying open to provide just that.
2020 has been tough on the food industry with doors opening and closing throughout the year. As we enter into what is effectively a six-week lockdown, takeaway and delivery are the only options for these businesses until December 1.
With that in mind, if you're in the Phibsboro area, here's a list of some the places that are remaining open to provide a takeaway service..
Bang Bang
Bang Bang have confirmed that they will be providing takeaway services over the coming weeks. More information can be found on their website.
Comrades, We just want to say thank you and if you need us we're here... We shall be staying open during this lockdown period as takeaway only with strict social distancing measures in place, we also have our online shop at bangbang.ie. Your support over the past few months has been amazing and has kept all our spirits high. We are an above living wage employer (both full and part time), 100% family owned, we aim to support as many other good causes as possible and support as many other local independent suppliers as we can. We hope that you can continue to support us, and other local independent businesses in Dublin 7, through this difficult time once again. The likes of TWO BOYS BREW, Noms, Honest2Goodness Market & Rothar - support these great people instead of the mega corporations like Amazon... Finally and most importantly if you are struggling during this time, have reduced income and finding things tough financially, or cannot leave your home, please let us know. Send us a message on here privately and we will do our best to help - either by bringing you some things to your house on us, delivering some things to you locally in Dublin 7, in whatever way we can we will assist anyone living locally and finding things difficult. Let's all help each other out x
The Back Page
The Back Page have confirmed to Lovin Dublin that they will also being doing takeaway during the six-week lockdown.
Rua Wood Fire Pizza
Rua's delicious pizzas and everything else on their menu will be available to take home over the coming weeks.
Loretta's
Lotetta's will be open for collection from Thursday to Sunday.
Gursha
Gursha's gorgeous Ethiopian cuisine is still available during the lockdown.
