10 reasons Phibsboro was named one of the 'coolest neighbourhoods in the world'

In case you haven't heard, Phibsboro has once again been named as one of the 'coolest neighbourhoods in the world' by Time Out magazine.

Yep, the ol' D7 haven of Phibsboro was this week recognised as the 27th coolest place to be in the world, for the second time in three years, no less.

But what is it about the northside area that has those at Time Out so enamoured? Well, aside from being close to town with great transport links, it might have something to do with some of the following.

What makes Phibsbro so cool, you ask? Read on...

Blessington Basin

Before we get into places for food and drink, let's take a minute to get some fresh air. Blessington Basin is a hidden gem to anyone not familiar with Phibsboro but one of the go-to spots to bask in the sun for anyone who is.

A peaceful getaway from the hustle and bustle of Dublin city.

The Back Page

Weekly pizza deals, great craft beer and endless retro sporting decor are just some of the ways The Back Page contributes to Phibsboro's coolness. Fancy a slice of Sonia O'Sullivan pizza? Come this way...

It's more than just a pub, it's a hangout and catch-up spot for anyone lucky enough to live in the vicinity.

Two Boys Brew

Delicious coffee and some great breakfast and lunch options make Two Boys a must-visit if you're in this part of town.

Bang Bang

The Leinster Street favourite serves up great food and coffee in a relaxed atmosphere. They pride themselves in using local ingredients and being a welcoming spot for anyone to come and chill with their dogs and/or kids.

Doyle's Corner

Standing on this famous corner of Dublin for nearly 150 years, Doyle's got a refurb a couple of years ago. A great place to enjoy some food and pints right in the heart of Phibsboro - when restrictions allow, of course.

McGowans

Many a relationship has begun with a spin on the McGowans dancefloor or a chat in the smoking area. If Cupid lived in Dublin, this is where he'd be.

Woodstock

A deli, a bakery and a café all rolled into one. Whatever time you're in the area, you can drop in for a quick coffee or stick around for a full dinner.

The Hut

A real local vibe can be found in this old Phibsboro favourite. They do great pints, just a stone's throw from Dalymount Park. Speaking of which...

Bohemian FC

The League of Ireland's coolest club? It's gotta be up there.

Before the pandemic, Bohs were riding the crest of a wave, regularly selling out to crowds looking for their Friday night football fix. The noise, the floodlights, the chips, the crisp Friday evening air getting chillier as summer turns to autumn.

They also do a hell of a lot for the local community and their 'Refugees Welcome' away jersey has been sold to over 70 countries.

Rua Woodfired Pizza

If you're looking for unreal pizza in Dublin's coolest area, then this little spot is the place to be.

(header pic: @BangBangD7)

