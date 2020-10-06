Phibsboro has once again been named as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world

Phibsboro v Stoneybatter - two northside neighbours whose battle for the crown of Ireland's coolest area continues apace.

Forget Bohs v Rovers or Dublin v Kerry. Phibsboro v Stoneybatter is the new rivalry in town and the pendulum for supremacy has just swung in favour of the more northerly area. That's because Time Out has just named Phibsboro as the 27th coolest neighbourhood in the world, meaning that it takes its crown of Dublin's trendiest area back from Stoneybatter which finished at number 40 in the same list last year.

27th is the same position that Phibsboro was placed in 2018 and this time around, the area has been noted by the publication for its 'old-school charm and contemporary buzz'. Locals are said to be 'spoiled for choice with an abundance of coffee shops, restaurants and pubs right on their doorstep,' while special mentions are reserved for The Back Page, Bang Bang and The Hut.

The biggest takeaways found by Time Out contributor Amy O'Connor are the 'local fixtures that are so quintessentially Phibsboro'. Namely, 'the Bohemians FC murals, the snooker halls, the punk collectives, the brutalist behemoth that is Phibsboro Shopping Centre.'

So, Phibsboro takes its title of Dublin's coolest neighbourhood back from Stoneybatter but its residents won't care because they're just far too cool. Nestled between Wynwood in Miami and Norrebro in Copenhagen in a list that was topped by Esquerra de l’Eixample in Barcelona, Phibsboro is certainly among some trendy company.

Can Stoneybatter or indeed any other area of Dublin knock Phibsboro off its perch in 2021? Only time will tell. You can view Time Out's full list here.

