PIC: Is This The Laziest Delivery Driver In All Of Dublin?

This photo on Reddit shows that if you're expecting a delivery of something that you bought online, it's better to be at home or have someone waiting at home to collect it.

Reddit user, emale27, posted this photo on Wednesday which shows a parcel from ASOS left on the handle of someone's door.

It would be almost too easy for anyone to steal that parcel. It's in clear sight from the road and sticks out like a sore thumb considering it's hanging off the door handle.

People commenting online were shocked but they also said that this is what you can expect when drivers have to deliver so many parcels in so many hours.

Have you a worst delivery story than this? Let us know in the comments.

