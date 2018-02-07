These Are The Areas Infected In Leinster By Irish Water's "No Drink No Wash" Warning

Over 1,000 households have been affected.

Irish Water has confirmed that over 1,000 households in parts of Leinster have been told not to use water for drinking or even washing.

Samples that were taken in these areas suggested that the chlorine levels had elevated causing rashes and sickness.

In a statement, Irish Water said:

"Customers must not drink the water or wash in the water until further notice but we expect that the issue will be resolved later tonight.

"We will provide further updates on this throughout the day. Customers are advised to draw down water from attic/storage tank, customers should flush toilets or run bathroom taps intermittently, as tanks refill chlorine levels in storage tank will return to normal."

The townlands affected by the ‘no drink and no wash’ warning are:

Kilcloon

Moygaddy

Killeany

Kilgraigue

Harristown

Brownstown

Ballynare

Butlerstown

Staffordstown

Brownrath

Blackhall Little

Waynestown

Harlockstown

Ballymacoll

Irish Water has apologised for the inconvenience caused.



