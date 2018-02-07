News

Dublin Fire Brigade Issue Recall Warning About These Type Of Laptops

They have been described as a "fire safety issue" to the Irish public.

Dfb 23

A popular type of Laptop has been recalled from customers after it was found that it was a potential fire risk.

Dublin Fire Brigade took to Twitter to warn the Irish public about the laptop and if it is in your possession, you need to get on to the company ASAP. 

The company said on their website that there is a "unfastened screw that could damage the laptop’s battery causing overheating" and a potential fire.

Lenovo models 20HQ, 20HR, 20K3 and 20K4 are affected but ThinkPad X1 Carbon 5th Generation laptops manufactured on or after November 1, 2017 are not.

The company is offering a free service inspection to all affected machines.

Something to be very wary of if you own this type of a laptop. 

Here is the Irish information page if your laptop has been affected. 

