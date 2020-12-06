PICS: An All-Ireland semi-final like no other as fog descends on Dublin

There's an eerie atmosphere in Dublin this afternoon as the city is covered with fog.

The All-Ireland Football semi-final between Mayo and Tipperary was already unusual enough by being played in December but throw a thick blanket of fog into the mix and things get that bit stranger.

On the pitch, Mayo have made light work of their Munster opponents to qualify for a fifth All-Ireland Final in nine years and doing so in these conditions just makes the feat all the more impressive...

(pics: Alan Fenton)

These are the scenes picked up by the RTE cameras and you'd have to commend the players and the commentary team for plugging away in these conditions...

Mayo have five goals and it was Cillian O'Connor shining again in the confusion of the Croke Park fog #RTEGAA @RTE2 @RTEplayer pic.twitter.com/1VNFks5SKL — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) December 6, 2020

It's unlikely the latter stages of the Championships will ever be played in winter again, ensuring that the scenes at Croker today will be remembered for a long time to come. With Dublin and Mayo due to face off in the All-Ireland Final on December 19, the GAA will be hoping the weather will be slightly improved by then. It's a far cry from stands filled with sunkissed supporters in the middle of August, that's for sure.

Yesterday, Met Éireann issued a nationwide fog warning that's due to remain in place until 10am on Monday. If you have to go out or travel home, make sure to take care.

