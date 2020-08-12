Close

PICS: Continued improvements on South Anne Street

By Sarah Finnan

August 12, 2020 at 9:40am

Dublin has been undergoing a bit of a facelift in recent weeks as authorities try to make the city more amenable to walkers and cyclists.

Part of a four-weekend pedestrianisation trial, the initiative has gone down swimmingly with both locals and business owners who have already made calls for the project to be extended past its deadline. Something that could be a distinct possibility given that Dublin City Council (DCC) has already extended the hours for the pedestrianisation trials in the Grafton Street area on more than one occasion.

South Anne Street is amongst one of the city centre locations pedestrianised as part of the trial. Enjoying a new extended footpath and outdoor seating, many have said that the area is like a brand new place over the weekend.

Now home to some new planters and public bike racks as well, barista at the local Coffeeangel, Karl Purdy, shared a photo of the continued improvements. Also tweeting to say:

"Looky here! Improvements on South Anne St continue at a breakneck speed. Our beautiful new planters arrived adding some much needed colour & vibrancy. And @DubCityCouncil very kindly & efficiently installed new public bike racks this morning."

This weekend marks the final weekend of the pedestrianisation trials.

Header image via Twitter/Karl Purdyy

