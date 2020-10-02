Close

PICS: Dublin wine bar models handy new rain cover 

By Sarah Finnan

October 2, 2020 at 11:38am

Piglet Wine Bar has continued to improve on their existing setup, now modelling a newly-fashioned rain cover to protect outdoor diners from the elements.

A dotey little spot on Cow's Lane, Piglet Wine Bar was one of the lucky few local restaurants to already have an outdoor seating area - meaning that staff were able to pivot quickly when Dublin moved to risk level three on the Government's Living with Covid scheme.

Far from ideal, the ban on indoor dining was a huge concern for many businesses, many of whom could not accommodate additional tables outside their premises.

Acknowledging that they were "luckier than others", the Piglet team has continued to improve on their existing setup, now modelling a newly-fashioned heated rain cover... perfectly timed as we come into the colder autumn months.

Sharing a look at the new and improved 'Piglet Camp' on social media, staff wrote:

"It ain't pretty, but it will do the job..."

Making the best of a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad situation, they're one of many Dublin businesses who have pivoted to adapt to new guidelines. Other local restaurants to add to their outdoor offerings include Grantham Street fave Sprezzatura who now have a brand-new piazza out the back.

Our go-to spot for some tasty pasta and a spritz, staff have transformed a previously unused parking area behind the restaurant into a workable service space - taking it from shabby to chic in a matter of hours with thanks to a few hanging fairy lights, an overhead rain cover and a few oriental-looking rugs.

Header image via Twitter/Piglet Wine Bar

