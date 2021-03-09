PICS: First look at proposed two-way bike lane from The Liberties to Smithfield

An increase in the number of people avoiding public transport has meant that there has been renewed focus in improving the city's cycling amenities in recent months.

Several new cycle lanes have been rolled out across the city, including a .75km cycleway along the Royal Canal and a one-way stretch on Strand Road in Sandymount. Today sharing a look at another proposed bike lane, this one plans to link The Liberties with Smithfield (Bridgefoot and Queen Street).

Sharing a preview of what the new two-way bike lane might look like, Green Party leader Michael Pidgeon tweeted to say:

"Some more pics of plans for a proper two-way bike lane from the Liberties to Smithfield (Bridgefoot and Queen streets)."

Lots of space on these roads - this is common sense and there's been a great local community/biz support for it.

Claiming that councillors have been "pushing for this for ages", he continued by saying:

"Lots of space on these roads - this is common sense and there's been a great local community/biz support for it."

Saying that he'll be getting a presentation on the proposal tomorrow, Pidgeon encouraged the public to submit any questions they want to be answered in the replies.

