PICS: First look at proposed two-way bike lane from The Liberties to Smithfield

By Sarah Finnan

March 9, 2021 at 1:16pm

Share:
PICS: First look at proposed two-way bike lane from The Liberties to Smithfield

An increase in the number of people avoiding public transport has meant that there has been renewed focus in improving the city's cycling amenities in recent months.

Several new cycle lanes have been rolled out across the city, including a .75km cycleway along the Royal Canal and a one-way stretch on Strand Road in Sandymount. Today sharing a look at another proposed bike lane, this one plans to link The Liberties with Smithfield (Bridgefoot and Queen Street).

Sharing a preview of what the new two-way bike lane might look like, Green Party leader Michael Pidgeon tweeted to say:

"Some more pics of plans for a proper two-way bike lane from the Liberties to Smithfield (Bridgefoot and Queen streets)."

Claiming that councillors have been "pushing for this for ages", he continued by saying:

"Lots of space on these roads - this is common sense and there's been a great local community/biz support for it."

Saying that he'll be getting a presentation on the proposal tomorrow, Pidgeon encouraged the public to submit any questions they want to be answered in the replies.

Header image via Twitter/Michael Pidgeon

READ NEXT: Proposal for protective measures that could “alter the appearance” of the iconic Poolbeg Chimneys

Share:

Latest articles

Free pizza for anyone called Martin or Mandy this week

15 Mother's Day food boxes to show the love this weekend

Bryan Cranston's powerful new drama is available to watch on NOW TV

Struggling to sleep? There's a €200 Woolow gift box up for grabs

You may also love

15 Mother's Day food boxes to show the love this weekend

Proposal for protective measures that could "alter the appearance" of the iconic Poolbeg Chimneys

A Taste of Spain specialty food store now open at second city-centre location

'Sad day' for Greenville Deli after thieves vandalise restaurant over weekend

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.