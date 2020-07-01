PICS: Here's what the new visitor centre at the Hellfire Club will look like

A new visitor centre at the Hellfire Club was approved earlier this week and new pictures have been released of what it will look like.

It is expected that the new visitor centre will attract approximately 300,000 people a year to the Hellfire Club, which is located in Dublin Mountains close to Rathfarnham. The Hellfire Club building itself, which dates back to the 1700s, will undergo conservation work as part of the project.

Pictures have been issued today of what the visitor centre will look like up when it's complete...

A new tourist attraction is on the way to the Dublin mountains. Planning has been approved for a new €15m visitor centre close to the ‘Hellfire Club’. Here’s what it will look like. #BetterDublin pic.twitter.com/1YswX2GDmu — Dublin Chamber (@DubCham) July 1, 2020

The project has been met with opposition from campaigners who are concerned about the effect it will have on the surrounding landscape and wildlife. The Save The Hellfire group have said that they are "shattered" by the decison and that "there is so much opposition to this and we have been fighting it for four years but it seems we just haven't been heard."

An Bord Pleanala have approved Planning Permission for €22m #VanityProject!



We are deeply disappointed and shocked by this decision and will take time now to study the details of the decision and will consider it carefully! #biodiversity #Nature #environment #MondayMorning pic.twitter.com/rJypNRFs3D — SavetheHellfire (@SavetheHellfire) June 29, 2020

The Hellfire Club visitor centre is also set to include dedicated coach parking facilities as well as 275 individual car parking spaces.