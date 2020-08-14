Close

PICS: The Garda band turned up in Blanchardstown to celebrate a 'very special birthday'

By James Fenton

August 14, 2020 at 10:19am

The Garda band made an appearance in Blanchardstown to help celebrate the birthday of one of the members of the community.

With a keyboard, saxophone, guitar and speaker in tow, the Garda Band and Community Gardaí in Blanchardstown treated local woman Annette to a special performance to mark her 56th birthday.

Annette was joined by family and neighbours for the occasion and Gardaí said there was 'socially distanced singing and dancing and everyone was in great spirits.'

Pictures of Annette's celebration, including a beautiful knitting-themed cake, can be viewed below courtesy of the Garda Síochána Dublin Facebook account...

It looks like great craic was had by all. Happy birthday to Annette from all at Lovin Dublin.

