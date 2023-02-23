PICS: This Howth garden estate is Dublin's most expensive property at €10 million

Complete with two pools, a pony stables, and a tennis court.

While most of us will struggle to afford even Dublin's most inexpensive house, or apartment for that matter, it's sometimes nice (torturous) to go looking at the other end of the spectrum. To see how the other half (1%) live. A bit of harmless window shopping is sometimes just what you need - right??

So for a few moments, suspend your disbelief, and I imagine owning Dublin's most expensive property.

Drumleck House is currently the most expensive house for sale on Daft, and it will set you back an eye-watering €10 million. The garden estate has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, as well as two swimming pools, one indoor and one outdoor, naturally.

Advertisement

Drumleck House is set on a 10 acre garden estate that boasts a stunning view of Dublin bay. As well as the swimming pools, the property has an astroturf tennis court, paddock with pony stables, staff quarters, a fruit orchard, as well as access to the beach and Jameson Swimming Hole.

Daft has a long description of the property, which you can read in its entirety HERE, but these are some of the main features and amenities of Drumleck House.

A 'master of the universe study' with three large sash windows looking down to Drumleck's iconic v-shaped opening to the bay

An incomparable master bedroom suite, sleek, vast, the ultimate in indulgence and luxury with the most extravagant vistas to the sea

Drumleck's kitchen is an attractive, dual-aspect room with double doors to the patio at one end and slender arched windows at the other

The decadent west-facing dining room is large enough to entertain more than 20 in consummate style but also intimate enough for smaller, casual gatherings

The house has also seen some famous faces, including Jackie Kennedy, Elizabeth Arden, and Peggy Rockefeller.

Advertisement

The ad says this of the property:

"Drumleck, a world of its own, where time stands still."

We would well believe it. Sure you'd never have to leave would you?

If you're interested, well, you know what to do. We'll give you a head start on putting in an offer.

Advertisement

All images via Daft.ie

READ ON: Luxury D4 apartments granted permission to have a rooftop swimming pool