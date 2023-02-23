Luxury D4 apartments granted permission to have a rooftop swimming pool

By Katy Thornton

February 23, 2023 at 10:38am

The boom is back ladies and gents.

 

At least for some of us it would seem. New apartment scheme Elmpark Green on Merrion Road is set to consist of 78 residential units, as well as an outdoor rooftop swimming pool that will provide a panoramic view of Dublin.

Developers Red Rock submitted a planning application back in September to account for the rooftop pool, which would be on the ninth storey of the building, and they've officially been given the green-light to go ahead with it.

Generated image via Elmpark Green Planning Application
I mean, there's no doubt the vibes would be immaculate at the top of this outdoor swimming pool during the summer.

The apartments available at Elmpark Green will be a mixture of one-, two-, and three-bed units; according to The Irish Times, the initial plans were to have 73 units, but this has been expanded to 78.

You can read all the plans for Elmpark Green HERE.

Image via Elmpark Green Planning Application

 

Header images via Dublin City Council

