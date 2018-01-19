You'll Be Dying To Try The Plane Food Next Time You Get A Flight From Dublin Airport

We're hungry just thinking about this.

One of the world's largest air services providers, dnata, has opened a brand new flight catering facility at Dublin Airport.

dnata, who are part of the Emirates Group, has 61 other catering locations worldwide.

According to Irish Travel Trade News, the new facility - which has an industrial-sized kitchen, food prep and assembly areas, together with storage - will provide high-quality catering to airlines and will focus on premium, long-haul carriers.

The company can supply a whopping 4,000 meals a day at current capacity and hopes to create 60 new jobs at the Airport with roles for chefs, operations managers, logistics managers, drivers, stores and health and safety staff all needed in the new facility.

It has been awarded Best Caterer by some of the world’s leading airlines, no pressure then lads.

President of the company Gary Chapman said: “Passenger traffic through Dublin Airport is up year-on-year since 2011 and it is just a matter of time before it reaches the 30 million mark.

"In Dublin, we have identified a really strong opportunity to provide the growing number of long-haul carriers, and their customers, with great-tasting, high quality in-flight meals.

Vincent Harrison, Managing Director of Dublin Airport, was delighted with the announcement: “dnata’s arrival at Dublin Airport is a hugely positive addition, not only to the Dublin community but also to the Irish economy.

"Dublin Airport is a major economic hub supporting or facilitating almost 120,000 jobs. Airport service providers of dnata’s calibre really help to support our wider airport operation and, in turn, our airline customers."

Worth keeping this in mind if you're heading out from Dublin Airport any time soon.

