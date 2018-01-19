The Secret To Getting Much Cheaper Tea And Coffee In Dublin Is Out

Loads of shops in Dublin are doing it but you don't even know...

We're a nation of tea guzzlers and coffee sippers and you know what, we're fecking proud of it too.

So much tea and coffee has been consumed over the years that we'd hate to think how much money we've actually spent on it.

But what if there was a way of getting cheaper teas and coffees every time we decided that a cuppa was needed.

Well, there actually is and a whole load of Dublin shops have a secret discount that we just don't know about.

According to The Irish Independent, people who come into these Dublin stores with 'keep cups' that can be reused, can get as much as €1 off their drinks.

These stores include:

Dublin City Council civic Offices

Butler's Chocolate nationwide

Lolly & Cooks branches citywide in Dublin

Coffeangel branches citywide in Dublin

Starbucks branches nationwide

Bite of Life, Wood quay

Gluttony Bakery, Blackrock, Co Dublin

Bread & Butter Gourmet Market, 94A Drumcondra, Dublin

Bang Bang, 59A Leinster Street North, Phibsborough, Dublin 7

Seasons of Skerries

Trinity College

The country market, 16 Main St, Howth, Dublin

Fuel... Fit Food, 10 Vernon Ave, Dublin Northside, Dublin 3

Olive Cafe & Deli, 86 Strand St, Townparks, Skerries, Co. Dublin

Molly's Café, 47-48 Thomas Hand Street, Townparks, Skerries, Co. Dublin

The 105 café, 105 Clonskeagh Rd, Dublin 6

A SLICE of Cake Café, 56 Manor Pl, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7

Alan Hanna's Bookshop & Bark Coffee, Rathmines Road Lower Rathmines Rd Lower, Dublin 6

Bijou Restaurant, 46/47 Highfield Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6

Books Upstairs Ltd, 17 D'Olier Street, Dublin 2

Brother Hubbard North, 153 Capel St, North City, Dublin 1

Brother Hubbard South, 46 Harrington St, Saint Kevin's, Dublin 8

Cocobrew, 5 Bedford Row, Temple Bar, Dublin 2

Container Coffee, 161 Thomas St, Ushers, Dublin

Eathos, 13 Baggot Street Upper, Dublin 4

Ebb & Flow Coffee, 56 Clontarf Rd, Clontarf, Dublin 3

Fresh Avenue, Ballinteer Ave, Ballinteer, Dublin

Hatch Coffee, 4 Glasthule Rd, Glasthule, Dublin

Dun Laoghaire Institute Of Art Design & Technology, Kill Ave, Kill of the Grange, Dublin

Lock 6 Café, Canal Rd, Dublin

Love Supreme Coffee Shop, 57 Manor St, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7

National College of Art & Design, 100 Thomas St, Merchants Quay, Dublin

UCD Students' Union, Belfield, Dublin

Lilac Wines, 117 Philipsburgh Avenue, Fionnradharc, Dublin 3, DUBLIN 3

Tang, 23C Dawson St, Dublin 2

The Happy Pear Clondalkin, 22 Tower Road, Clondalkin, Dublin, D22

Thru the Green Coffee Company, Windy Arbour, Dundrum Rd, Dundrum, Dublin 14

Union Café, 68 Deerpark Rd, Mount Merrion, Dublin

Imagine that, every couple of visits to these places with a reusable cup and you could be pocketing yourself a free tea or coffee.

