The Secret To Getting Much Cheaper Tea And Coffee In Dublin Is Out

Loads of shops in Dublin are doing it but you don't even know...

Tea And Coffee Jan

We're a nation of tea guzzlers and coffee sippers and you know what, we're fecking proud of it too. 

So much tea and coffee has been consumed over the years that we'd hate to think how much money we've actually spent on it. 

But what if there was a way of getting cheaper teas and coffees every time we decided that a cuppa was needed.

Well, there actually is and a whole load of Dublin shops have a secret discount that we just don't know about. 

According to The Irish Independent, people who come into these Dublin stores with 'keep cups' that can be reused, can get as much as €1 off their drinks.

These stores include: 

  • Dublin City Council civic Offices
  • Butler's Chocolate nationwide
  • Lolly & Cooks branches citywide in Dublin
  • Coffeangel branches citywide in Dublin
  • Starbucks branches nationwide
  • Bite of Life, Wood quay
  • Gluttony Bakery, Blackrock, Co Dublin
  • Bread & Butter Gourmet Market, 94A Drumcondra, Dublin
  • Bang Bang, 59A Leinster Street North, Phibsborough, Dublin 7
  • Seasons of Skerries
  • Trinity College
  • The country market, 16 Main St, Howth, Dublin
  • Fuel... Fit Food, 10 Vernon Ave, Dublin Northside, Dublin 3
  • Olive Cafe & Deli, 86 Strand St, Townparks, Skerries, Co. Dublin
  • Molly's Café, 47-48 Thomas Hand Street, Townparks, Skerries, Co. Dublin
  • The 105 café, 105 Clonskeagh Rd, Dublin 6
  • A SLICE of Cake Café, 56 Manor Pl, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7
  • Alan Hanna's Bookshop & Bark Coffee, Rathmines Road Lower Rathmines Rd Lower, Dublin 6
  • Bijou Restaurant, 46/47 Highfield Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6
  • Books Upstairs Ltd, 17 D'Olier Street, Dublin 2
  • Brother Hubbard North, 153 Capel St, North City, Dublin 1
  • Brother Hubbard South, 46 Harrington St, Saint Kevin's, Dublin 8
  • Cocobrew, 5 Bedford Row, Temple Bar, Dublin 2
  • Container Coffee, 161 Thomas St, Ushers, Dublin
  • Eathos, 13 Baggot Street Upper, Dublin 4
  • Ebb & Flow Coffee, 56 Clontarf Rd, Clontarf, Dublin 3
  • Fresh Avenue, Ballinteer Ave, Ballinteer, Dublin
  • Hatch Coffee, 4 Glasthule Rd, Glasthule, Dublin
  • Dun Laoghaire Institute Of Art Design & Technology, Kill Ave, Kill of the Grange, Dublin
  • Lock 6 Café, Canal Rd, Dublin
  • Love Supreme Coffee Shop, 57 Manor St, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7
  • National College of Art & Design, 100 Thomas St, Merchants Quay, Dublin
  • UCD Students' Union, Belfield, Dublin
  • Lilac Wines, 117 Philipsburgh Avenue, Fionnradharc, Dublin 3, DUBLIN 3
  • Tang, 23C Dawson St, Dublin 2
  • The Happy Pear Clondalkin, 22 Tower Road, Clondalkin, Dublin, D22
  • Thru the Green Coffee Company, Windy Arbour, Dundrum Rd, Dundrum, Dublin 14
  • Union Café, 68 Deerpark Rd, Mount Merrion, Dublin

Imagine that, every couple of visits to these places with a reusable cup and you could be pocketing yourself a free tea or coffee.

