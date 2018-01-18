Lifestyle

There's A Genius New App That Will Bring You Brekkie In Bed In Dublin

It's the morning after the night before and you wake up in your mates house absolutely starving, with your make up still on and a phone that's on 1% battery. 

We've all been there and it's pretty grim having to leave the comforts of the house to get yourself sorted with some grub before getting on with your day. 

This is where the handy new app BreakfastMe comes in...

Genuinely, we feel like some developers have been eavesdropping on our complaints about never having time to even make toast in the morning and have answered all our prayers. 

BreakfastMe will deliver you fresh brekkie from a heap of restaurants across the city, as well as 'morning essentials' such as face wipes, deodorant, phone chargers, the newspaper, cigarette skins and chewing gum.

It's basically like your local newsagent delivering everything you could ever want and stopping off for pancakes on the way.

They currently deliver to D2, D4, D6 and D8 but will be adding more areas soon

Restaurants that will send you breakfast include the droolworthy Herbstreet for your pancake and waffle fix, avocado toast from Grove Road and healthy breakfast wraps or proats from Urban Health.

You can pre-order the night before and can even arrange for your breakfast order to be automatically sent weekly or daily

BreakfastMe delivers from 7am-2pm seven days a week, so whether you simply want some items delivered or planing a hot breakfast in bed, they can help. BreakfastMe is also looking to partner with florists and other businesses so it's only gonna get even better. 

This is absolutely life-changing. Well, morning changing anyway. 

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

