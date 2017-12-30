PICS: This Lovely New Vegan Cafe Beside Phoenix Park Is A Must-Try For The Weekend

Whether you're trying your hand at Veganuary, are a fully fledged member of the #plantlife or just love simply amazing food (hear hear!) then you have got to check out a new 100% vegan cafe in Dublin 7.

The Planted Bean is located just beside Phoenix Park on Baggot Road, and is a completely vegan coffee shop with a focus on refined sugar free vegan desserts, and comforting vegan food.

The menu changes every second week, with the exception of a few signature dishes so there'll always be something new and tasty for you to try.

There's no seating available so you just order and takeaway your treats but considering the weather is getting that bit brighter you've no excuse to head for a stroll around the park and a little bag of goodies from here to keep you going.

The menu features tempting dishes such as buffalo cauliflower wings and a chia burger...

And the food itself would convert even the most die-hard of carnivores

The Planted Bean uses meat substitutes like jackfruit for a nice textured Sloppy Joe and has vegan cheese for dirty nachos without the dairy.

Sweet treats such as maple and double chocolate vegan doughnuts will give you your sugar fix without breaking the January diet too much.

This little gem is exactly what Dublin needs. Can you open a Planted Bean all over town please?

