Plans approved for new hotel development in The Liberties

By Sarah Finnan

August 7, 2020 at 9:44am

Dublin City Council has approved plans for a new hotel development off Meath Street in The Liberties.

Dublin City Council (DCC) has just approved plans for a new hotel development off Meath Street. According to an image shared by The Liberties Dublin, the scheme comprises 224 bedrooms, a hotel bar and restaurant amongst other things.

Approved for Molyneux Yard, an image of what the development will look like once completed can be seen below.

Fellow Twitter users have been less than impressed by the news with one writing:

"Oh come on. ANOTHER hotel? We've seen the decimation of our city during the pandemic because we've focused on tourists for so long. Now we have a city caters for locals less and less. With no end of the pandemic in sight, we have to be able to be sufficient without tourists."

Several others echoed the same sentiments, saying that it's "homes not hotels" that are needed.

The same account also shared several photos of a new cycle lane facility between Thomas Street and the Quays, writing:

"A further element of the new cycle lane facility on Bridgefoot Street is now in place. A much handier link for cyclist between Thomas Street and the Quays."

While locals have agreed that the new laneway is a "good start", many have commented that parts of the north end still need to be developed.

Header image via Twitter/The Liberties Dublinn

