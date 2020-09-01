Plans are in place for a new DART station in Dublin

Irish Rail has confirmed that planning permission has been sought for a new DART station in Dublin.

The proposed new station would serve the Woodbrook housing development and would be located between Shankhill and Bray on the DART line. Funding will be provided by the National Transport Authority and if the project goes ahead, the new station would be the 32nd on the DART network.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown’s Local Area Plan for Woodbrook – Shanganagh envisages a population of over 5,000 residents, and the new station is aimed at ensuring 'sustainable transport is at the heart of the new communities.'

Subject to planning permission, it is expected that construction on the new station would begin in late-2021 before it opens in early-2023.

Woodbrook Station will consist of two platforms and a connecting bridge with ramps and stairs to ensure access for all. Developers at Woodbrook will provide adjacent parking for cars and bicycles of rail customers.

Speaking about the proposed new station, Jim Meade Chief Executive of Iarnród Éireann said: "Bringing the DART to a brand new community is an exciting prospect for us in Iarnród Éireann, and designing a community to have public transport central to how it functions is exemplary planning. We look forward to working with the NTA, Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council, and developers Castlethorn in delivering our newest DART station to Woodbrook.”

Last week, Irish Rail announced plans to expand the city's DART network which is aimed at doubling peak-hour capacity from 26,000 to over 52,000 an hour per direction by the year 2028.

