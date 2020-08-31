Close

Real-time Dublin bus displays could soon include details of on-board capacity

By Sarah Finnan

August 31, 2020 at 12:14pm

Real-time information displays at city bus stops could soon include details of on-board capacity and the availability of wheelchair spaces amongst other things.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) is looking to upgrade information displays across the city's bus stops, hoping to invest in new monitors that would provide real-time information on bus times as well as the on-board capacity of vehicles.

The updated real-time passenger information would also include details of the number of available wheelchair spaces on board and whether the vehicle has low floor status.

Such information is currently not available for any RTPI system display, but a post shared by the Dublin Commuters Twitter page suggests that the NTA has a separate tender to come up with solutions to provide this information.

Most displays will be located at bus stops, however, it's believed that a select number may be placed at other local amenities such as libraries or in office receptions.

The NTA also revealed details of a three-line DART expansion last week. Aiming to bring sustainable, more frequent and higher capacity services to Dublin's rail service, the €2.6billion extension was first announced 15 years ago. According to the plans, work will begin on the city's three commuter lines extending services from Dublin to Drogheda, Celbridge and Maynooth.

Header image via Shutterstock/Dublin Bus stop information

