Dublin

Plans In Place For City Centre Water Amenity Including Rafting And Kayaking Facilities

This would transform the area

Screen Shot 2019 01 08 At 09 23 17

Plans are in place for a €12m white-water rafting amenity, including a water polo and kayaking pool, at St. George's Dock in the city centre.

The Irish Times reports that Dublin City Councillors will discuss the plans to turn the area into an "elite" recreation facility later today. If the development goes ahead, it will include a Dublin Fire Brigade rescue training centre.

Central to the facility will be a mechanical control centre which will house the infrastructure required to run the facility. A pumping station and raft conveyor will be used to propel participants around the circuit.

A proposed image of the new facility can be found here and an application for the project is expected to be lodged next month.

