These Two Areas Have Been Named The Cleanest In Dublin

Come on, admit it. Nothing made you prouder at primary school than when the teacher declared your desk the cleanest of them all.

Just because we're older now, it doesn't mean that feeling of validation, let's face it, smugness, is any smaller when our cleaning skills are complimented.

Well, step forward people of Tallaght and Dún Laoghaire as you're about to be given the day off homework. The two areas, along with the areas around Dublin Airport, have been named the cleanest in Dublin by Irish Business Against Litter.

On the other side of the coin, the north inner city and Ballymun were declared "seriously littered" having shown no improvement from the previous year's list.

More information on Dublin and Ireland's cleanest towns can be found here.

READ NEXT: "Vegans Look Away Now" - The Bridge 1859 Shares Video That Has Everybody Salivating


