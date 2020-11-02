Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Plans to make four city-centre areas pedestrian-only zones

By Sarah Finnan

November 2, 2020 at 1:16pm

Share:

Following on from the success of the summer trials, Dublin city is set to become even more pedestrian-friendly with Dublin City Council proposing plans to make four of the five trial streets permanently traffic-free. 

As you may remember, a number of city-centre streets were pedestrianised on a trial basis this summer. Initially part of a four-weekend trial basis, the initiative proved to be so popular that it was later extended right up until the end of August.

Declaring the project a huge success, figures confirmed that it did wonders for city-centre businesses who were afforded additional space for outdoor seating. Increasing takings and footfall in all participating areas, a review of the summer trials has encouraged Dublin City Council to propose making the measures permanent.

Tailored for four of the five original trial streets, the plans are geared towards making South Anne Street, South William Street, Drury Street and Dame Court pedestrian-only zones.

The plans have been met with much positivity online with the majority of locals commending the idea and saying that it's "great news" for the city.

Header image via Shutterstock/South Anne Street

READ NEXT: Over €230,000 of fare evasion fines issued on Luas services during the pandemic

Share:

Latest articles

These are the most Googled questions Irish people have been asking during Level 5

'Merry Mescal' amongst the new winter warmers at this Dublin spot

Week 1 of our weekly workout guide to help you through the lockdown

Dublin restaurant teases details of tasty Mex-Asian pop-up coming soon

You may also love

These are the most Googled questions Irish people have been asking during Level 5

'Merry Mescal' amongst the new winter warmers at this Dublin spot

Dublin restaurant teases details of tasty Mex-Asian pop-up coming soon

Over €230,000 of fare evasion fines issued on Luas services during the pandemic

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.