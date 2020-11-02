Plans to make four city-centre areas pedestrian-only zones

Following on from the success of the summer trials, Dublin city is set to become even more pedestrian-friendly with Dublin City Council proposing plans to make four of the five trial streets permanently traffic-free.

As you may remember, a number of city-centre streets were pedestrianised on a trial basis this summer. Initially part of a four-weekend trial basis, the initiative proved to be so popular that it was later extended right up until the end of August.

Declaring the project a huge success, figures confirmed that it did wonders for city-centre businesses who were afforded additional space for outdoor seating. Increasing takings and footfall in all participating areas, a review of the summer trials has encouraged Dublin City Council to propose making the measures permanent.

Tailored for four of the five original trial streets, the plans are geared towards making South Anne Street, South William Street, Drury Street and Dame Court pedestrian-only zones.

More pedestrianisation on the way in Dublin. Following a review of the successful summer trials, Dublin City Council plans to permanently pedestrianise 4 of the 5 streets that were trialled (Sth Anne St, Sth William St, Drury St & Dame Ct). Duke St not being pedestrianised. pic.twitter.com/cJVUKd2sFv — Graeme McQueen (@GraemeMcQ) November 2, 2020

The plans have been met with much positivity online with the majority of locals commending the idea and saying that it's "great news" for the city.

Header image via Shutterstock/South Anne Street