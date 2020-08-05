Popular Dalkey Lobster Festival called off this year

A staple on the yearly calendar of events, the Dalkey Lobster Festival is a favourite with locals - foodies in particular, who use the occasion to sample all manner of tasty seafood offerings. The perfect fusion of the best local food, top musical acts and great entertainment, the festival is known for being a weekend of good wholesome fun.

Due to take place at the end of August, organisers have made the difficult decision to cancel this year's event - putting it down to ongoing Covid-19 concerns. Updating the public on plans, the team took to social media, writing:

"It is with a heavy heart that we have to concede that the 2020 Dalkey Lobster Festival will not be taking place this Aug21st-23rd. We hope to have more positive news concerning the event at a later date.

We would like to thank all the supporters who turn up in their 000’s to celebrate this festival every August. Additionally, we would also like to thank FLAG North East, Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council and the Church of the Assumption for their continued support of the festival."

Encouraging locals to keep an eye on their social media channels, organisers are hopeful that they will be able to reschedule the festivities for another time. We'll just have to wait to find our lobster until then. Another Friends reference? Groundbreaking, I know...

