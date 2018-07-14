VIDEO: Post Malone Was In A Trad Session In This Famous Dublin Pub Last Night

We'd love to say that this shocked us but after this clip of him singing The Auld Triangle went viral last month, we can't say we're surprised that he was in a trad session on Friday night.

After he enjoyed some pints and chicken wings with fans in Dublin yesterday and rocked the Longitude main stage, he decided to finish the night off by getting involved at The Old Storehouse in Temple Bar.

This is class.

Video credit: danelliottmusic

