VIDEO: Post Malone Was In A Trad Session In This Famous Dublin Pub Last Night

What a time to be alive.

Post Malone Temple Bar

We'd love to say that this shocked us but after this clip of him singing The Auld Triangle went viral last month, we can't say we're surprised that he was in a trad session on Friday night.

After he enjoyed some pints and chicken wings with fans in Dublin yesterday and rocked the Longitude main stage, he decided to finish the night off by getting involved at The Old Storehouse in Temple Bar.

This is class.

Video credit: danelliottmusic

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

