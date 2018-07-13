PICS: Post Malone Just Had A Pint And Some Wings With A Fan In TGI Fridays On St. Stephen's Green

If you're quick, you might see Post Malone strolling around St. Stephen's Green.

He was spotted in TGI Fridays by one fan who ended up having a pint and some chicken wings with the sound rapper.

Either that or he a pint with the best lookalike in the world.

And we're not jealous at all...

Thanks to Matthew O'Reilly for sending the photo in.

Matthew said he, "was in shock we just started talking about his first gig here in temple bar and how me and my friend love his music and he said thank you so much and then we just had a beer."

Post is in town for his gig at Longitude this Sunday. He'll be on stage at 18:15.

Get thee to St. Stephen's Green.

READ NEXT: PICS: Enda Kenny Enjoyed a Night Out at Coppers Last Night

On this week's podcast, a deep dive into Cheryl and Liam - age gaps, babies and in-laws. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here