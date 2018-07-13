News

PICS: Post Malone Just Had A Pint And Some Wings With A Fan In TGI Fridays On St. Stephen's Green

Seems like a sound lad

Post Malone

If you're quick, you might see Post Malone strolling around St. Stephen's Green.

He was spotted in TGI Fridays by one fan who ended up having a pint and some chicken wings with the sound rapper.

Either that or he a pint with the best lookalike in the world.

And we're not jealous at all...

Thanks to Matthew O'Reilly for sending the photo in.

Post Malone With Fan

Matthew said he, "was in shock we just started talking about his first gig here in temple bar and how me and my friend love his music and he said thank you so much and then we just had a beer."

Post is in town for his gig at Longitude this Sunday. He'll be on stage at 18:15.

Get thee to St. Stephen's Green.

READ NEXT: PICS: Enda Kenny Enjoyed a Night Out at Coppers Last Night

On this week's podcast, a deep dive into Cheryl and Liam - age gaps, babies and in-laws. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Post Malone TGI Fridays St Stephen's Green
Jennifer Cosgrove

Written By

Jennifer Cosgrove

Comments

News

Read More in News
PICS: Post Malone Just Had A Pint And Some Wings With A Fan In TGI Fridays On St. Stephen's Green
PICS: Post Malone Just Had A Pint And Some Wings With A Fan In TGI Fridays On St. Stephen's Green
PICS: Enda Kenny Enjoyed a Night Out at Coppers Last Night
PICS: Enda Kenny Enjoyed a Night Out at Coppers Last Night
Warning Issued Over Dangerous Jellyfish Spotted At Popular Dublin Beach
Warning Issued Over Dangerous Jellyfish Spotted At Popular Dublin Beach
PICS: Commuter Chaos As Dart Services Suspended From Greystones To Bray Due To Fire At Bray Head
PICS: Commuter Chaos As Dart Services Suspended From Greystones To Bray Due To Fire At Bray Head
Irish Journalist Releases Statement After Abuse For "Irish Accent" Reporting On World Cup
Irish Journalist Releases Statement After Abuse For "Irish Accent" Reporting On World Cup
WATCH: Footage Of Brian O'Driscoll Playing A Drum At 12th Of July Gathering
WATCH: Footage Of Brian O'Driscoll Playing A Drum At 12th Of July Gathering
Meghan Markle Did The Most Irish Thing Ever During Her Lunch Today
Meghan Markle Did The Most Irish Thing Ever During Her Lunch Today
PIC: Harry And Meghan Forced To Listen To Irish Tunes At Garden Party On Tuesday Night
PIC: Harry And Meghan Forced To Listen To Irish Tunes At Garden Party On Tuesday Night
Paramedics Called To Aer Lingus Plane As Crew Members Become Unwell On Flight
Paramedics Called To Aer Lingus Plane As Crew Members Become Unwell On Flight
A Brand New Cheese And Wine Shop Opened On Drury Street Today
A Brand New Cheese And Wine Shop Opened On Drury Street Today
VIDEO: The Queue Just To See The Royals Have Lunch In Dublin Is Insane
VIDEO: The Queue Just To See The Royals Have Lunch In Dublin Is Insane
Meghan And Harry Are Dining In This Camden Street Eatery RIGHT NOW
Meghan And Harry Are Dining In This Camden Street Eatery RIGHT NOW
You Cannot Miss This Deadly Hip Hop Experience At Longitude Over The Weekend
Sponsored

You Cannot Miss This Deadly Hip Hop Experience At Longitude Over The Weekend
PICS: Enda Kenny Enjoyed a Night Out at Coppers Last Night
News

PICS: Enda Kenny Enjoyed a Night Out at Coppers Last Night
Warning Issued Over Dangerous Jellyfish Spotted At Popular Dublin Beach
News

Warning Issued Over Dangerous Jellyfish Spotted At Popular Dublin Beach
PICS: Commuter Chaos As Dart Services Suspended From Greystones To Bray Due To Fire At Bray Head
News

PICS: Commuter Chaos As Dart Services Suspended From Greystones To Bray Due To Fire At Bray Head

A Harry Potter Convention Is Coming To Dublin And We Can't Handle The Excitement
What's On

A Harry Potter Convention Is Coming To Dublin And We Can't Handle The Excitement
Smithfield Square Will Transform This Weekend For a Music Festival With a Difference
What's On

Smithfield Square Will Transform This Weekend For a Music Festival With a Difference
"The Most Disgusting Act Took Place In My Local Shop At The Weekend"
Feature

"The Most Disgusting Act Took Place In My Local Shop At The Weekend"
It's National Mojito Day On Wednesday! Here's Where You Can Get €3 Mojitos To Celebrate
Food and Drink

It's National Mojito Day On Wednesday! Here's Where You Can Get €3 Mojitos To Celebrate

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group