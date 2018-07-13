News

PICS: Enda Kenny Enjoyed a Night Out at Coppers Last Night

Thirsty Thursday and all that

Enda Kenny

Picture the scene: Enda Kenny on the dance floor of Coppers, tie around his head, pint of Hophouse in hand, singing along to Maniac 2000.

Now while we have no actual evidence that his happened (we can dream), the former Taoiseach was spotted outside Dublin nightclub, Copper Face Jacks last night, so we think it's definitely a possibility.

From the picture, it looks like he's trying to sweet talk a few lads into going in with him.

We hope they went in and had a pint with him.

READ NEXT: PICS: Commuter Chaos As Dart Services Suspended From Greystones To Bray Due To Fire At Bray Head

On this week's podcast, a deep dive into Cheryl and Liam - age gaps, babies and in-laws. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Enda Kenny Coppers Copper face jacks
Jennifer Cosgrove

Written By

Jennifer Cosgrove

Comments

News

Read More in News
PICS: Enda Kenny Enjoyed a Night Out at Coppers Last Night
PICS: Enda Kenny Enjoyed a Night Out at Coppers Last Night
Warning Issued Over Dangerous Jellyfish Spotted At Popular Dublin Beach
Warning Issued Over Dangerous Jellyfish Spotted At Popular Dublin Beach
PICS: Commuter Chaos As Dart Services Suspended From Greystones To Bray Due To Fire At Bray Head
PICS: Commuter Chaos As Dart Services Suspended From Greystones To Bray Due To Fire At Bray Head
Irish Journalist Releases Statement After Abuse For "Irish Accent" Reporting On World Cup
Irish Journalist Releases Statement After Abuse For "Irish Accent" Reporting On World Cup
WATCH: Footage Of Brian O'Driscoll Playing A Drum At 12th Of July Gathering
WATCH: Footage Of Brian O'Driscoll Playing A Drum At 12th Of July Gathering
Meghan Markle Did The Most Irish Thing Ever During Her Lunch Today
Meghan Markle Did The Most Irish Thing Ever During Her Lunch Today
PIC: Harry And Meghan Forced To Listen To Irish Tunes At Garden Party On Tuesday Night
PIC: Harry And Meghan Forced To Listen To Irish Tunes At Garden Party On Tuesday Night
Paramedics Called To Aer Lingus Plane As Crew Members Become Unwell On Flight
Paramedics Called To Aer Lingus Plane As Crew Members Become Unwell On Flight
A Brand New Cheese And Wine Shop Opened On Drury Street Today
A Brand New Cheese And Wine Shop Opened On Drury Street Today
VIDEO: The Queue Just To See The Royals Have Lunch In Dublin Is Insane
VIDEO: The Queue Just To See The Royals Have Lunch In Dublin Is Insane
Meghan And Harry Are Dining In This Camden Street Eatery RIGHT NOW
Meghan And Harry Are Dining In This Camden Street Eatery RIGHT NOW
Here's How You Can See Harry And Meghan In The Capital Today
Here's How You Can See Harry And Meghan In The Capital Today
PICS: Commuter Chaos As Dart Services Suspended From Greystones To Bray Due To Fire At Bray Head
News

PICS: Commuter Chaos As Dart Services Suspended From Greystones To Bray Due To Fire At Bray Head
PIC: This May Be The Prettiest Afternoon Tea In All Of Dublin
Food and Drink

PIC: This May Be The Prettiest Afternoon Tea In All Of Dublin
English Band Cancels Tour After Drummer Injured In Dublin Cycling Incident
Entertainment

English Band Cancels Tour After Drummer Injured In Dublin Cycling Incident
Bruno Mars is Causing Traffic Chaos In Dublin This Evening
Dublin

Bruno Mars is Causing Traffic Chaos In Dublin This Evening

A Harry Potter Convention Is Coming To Dublin And We Can't Handle The Excitement
What's On

A Harry Potter Convention Is Coming To Dublin And We Can't Handle The Excitement
Smithfield Square Will Transform This Weekend For a Music Festival With a Difference
What's On

Smithfield Square Will Transform This Weekend For a Music Festival With a Difference
"The Most Disgusting Act Took Place In My Local Shop At The Weekend"
Feature

"The Most Disgusting Act Took Place In My Local Shop At The Weekend"
It's National Mojito Day On Wednesday! Here's Where You Can Get €3 Mojitos To Celebrate
Food and Drink

It's National Mojito Day On Wednesday! Here's Where You Can Get €3 Mojitos To Celebrate

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group