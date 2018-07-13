PICS: Enda Kenny Enjoyed a Night Out at Coppers Last Night

Picture the scene: Enda Kenny on the dance floor of Coppers, tie around his head, pint of Hophouse in hand, singing along to Maniac 2000.



Now while we have no actual evidence that his happened (we can dream), the former Taoiseach was spotted outside Dublin nightclub, Copper Face Jacks last night, so we think it's definitely a possibility.



From the picture, it looks like he's trying to sweet talk a few lads into going in with him.

Former taoiseach Enda Kenny outside Coppers last night 👀 pic.twitter.com/ds9tc5z8DW — Hugh O'Connell (@oconnellhugh) July 13, 2018

We hope they went in and had a pint with him.

