PICS: Commuter Chaos As Dart Services Suspended From Greystones To Bray Due To Fire At Bray Head

There is damage to the rail tracks

Dart services have been suspended for the rest of the day between Bray and Greystones as the rail tracks have been affected.

According to Wicklow fire service, the fire started at Bray Head and had a clear path to travel down the cliff face near the dart line.

The steep cliff face gave a protected route for the fire down to the track while crews fought the fire from above. Many thanks to Irish Rail staff for their quick response and efforts from track side. @IrishRail @BrayTCouncil @wicklowcoco #wicklow #bray pic.twitter.com/CISaojWH1M — Wicklow Fire Service (@FireWicklow) July 13, 2018

"The fire started in front of a tent and spread along steep ground east of the cliff walk at around 1 a.m​"

Fire Crew from Greystones working hard to fully extinguish fire close to rail line on Bray Head. The fire started in front of a tent and spread along steep ground east of the cliff walk at around 1 a.m. #bray @BrayTCouncil @GreystonesCC @IrishRail #Wildfire pic.twitter.com/xL8at32arE — Wicklow Fire Service (@FireWicklow) July 13, 2018

While the fire is under control, the railway line has been damaged and is currently being assessed.

Irish Rail is advising customers to make different travel arrangements if they can and have said Dublin Bus is accepting rail tickets.

Update: Line between Bray and Greystones expected to remain closed for the remainder of the day due to fire damage to signalling and telecoms cabling. Bus transfers btwn Bray/Greystones for Rosslare services. Dublin accepting rail tickets https://t.co/O2Ikl1oy2H — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) July 13, 2018

At the moment there are no significant travel delays, but traffic is expected to build in the next couple of hours.

