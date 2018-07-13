News

PICS: Commuter Chaos As Dart Services Suspended From Greystones To Bray Due To Fire At Bray Head

There is damage to the rail tracks

Dart

Dart services have been suspended for the rest of the day between Bray and Greystones as the rail tracks have been affected.

According to Wicklow fire service, the fire started at Bray Head and had a clear path to travel down the cliff face near the dart line.

"The fire started in front of a tent and spread along steep ground east of the cliff walk at around 1 a.m​"

While the fire is under control, the railway line has been damaged and is currently being assessed.

Irish Rail is advising customers to make different travel arrangements if they can and have said Dublin Bus is accepting rail tickets.

At the moment there are no significant travel delays, but traffic is expected to build in the next couple of hours.

Fire Dart Bray greystones irish rail wicklow fire service commuters
Jennifer Cosgrove

Written By

Jennifer Cosgrove

