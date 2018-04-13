Dublin

PICS: This Pub Went On Fire In Dublin Last Night

Three fire engines were called to the scene.

Dfb 23

Dublin Fire Brigade confirmed that they had to fight a fire on Thursday night in Cabra.

Three units of Dublin Fire Brigade were called to the incident with firefighters coming from Phibsboro and Finglas.

The fire happened at the now closed Fassaugh House pub. The pub is known for being the place where Eamon 'The Don' Dunne was fatally wounded in April 2010. 

Firefighters had to access the pub using an angle grinder in order to put the fire out. 

In a statement on Twitter, DFB said that: "Firefighters at a fire in a vacant pub in Cabra tonight. Three fire engines from Finglas & Phibsborough stations attending."

No one was injured in the incident also and the fire did no major damage to the building.

The derelict pub is located across the road from St Finbar's primary school and GAA club.

The alarm was raised shortly after 10pm.

READ NEXT: PIC: These Two Posters Are Causing Havoc At Leeson Street Junction

Anyone else sick to death of "joyous" and "loving" celebrity breakups? Bring back the vengeance! Listen to this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

Dublin Pubs Fire news dublin fire brigade
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
PICS: This Pub Went On Fire In Dublin Last Night
PICS: This Pub Went On Fire In Dublin Last Night
PIC: These Two Posters Are Causing Havoc At Leeson Street Junction
PIC: These Two Posters Are Causing Havoc At Leeson Street Junction
Dublin Is Getting 26 New Schools And Here's When And Where They Will Be Built
Dublin Is Getting 26 New Schools And Here's When And Where They Will Be Built
This Dublin Company Gives You 'Pawternity' Leave And It's The Greatest Thing We've Ever Heard
This Dublin Company Gives You 'Pawternity' Leave And It's The Greatest Thing We've Ever Heard
Average House Prices In Dublin Have Jumped A Ridiculous Amount In Just One Month
Average House Prices In Dublin Have Jumped A Ridiculous Amount In Just One Month
'At Least' Nine Gunshots Fired At Dublin House This Morning
'At Least' Nine Gunshots Fired At Dublin House This Morning
One Of Dublin's Most Iconic Buildings Is Up For Sale
One Of Dublin's Most Iconic Buildings Is Up For Sale
Smokers Will Be Disgusted With Dublin City Council's Newest Report
Smokers Will Be Disgusted With Dublin City Council's Newest Report
Dublin's Most Famous Market Could Be Closing Down For Good
Dublin's Most Famous Market Could Be Closing Down For Good
Where To Go This Week
Where To Go This Week
Owner Of World Famous Lingerie Franchise Sent Bullet For Opening Dublin Store
Owner Of World Famous Lingerie Franchise Sent Bullet For Opening Dublin Store
PICS: West Wing Stars Richard Schiff And Joshua Malina Were Spotted In Dublin Last Night
PICS: West Wing Stars Richard Schiff And Joshua Malina Were Spotted In Dublin Last Night
This Lovely Little Pub In The Strawberry Beds Just Oozes Charm
What's On

This Lovely Little Pub In The Strawberry Beds Just Oozes Charm
PIC: These Two Posters Are Causing Havoc At Leeson Street Junction
Dublin

PIC: These Two Posters Are Causing Havoc At Leeson Street Junction
Dublin Is Getting 26 New Schools And Here's When And Where They Will Be Built
Dublin

Dublin Is Getting 26 New Schools And Here's When And Where They Will Be Built
Together For Yes Has Announced A Fundraising Gig At The Olympia Next Month
What's On

Together For Yes Has Announced A Fundraising Gig At The Olympia Next Month

An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month  
What's On

An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month
Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
News

Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
WATCH: Trinity's Acapella Group's Cover Of George Ezra's Budapest Is An Absolute Must-Watch
Entertainment

WATCH: Trinity's Acapella Group's Cover Of George Ezra's Budapest Is An Absolute Must-Watch
WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
Dublin

WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018