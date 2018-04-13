PICS: This Pub Went On Fire In Dublin Last Night

Three fire engines were called to the scene.

Dublin Fire Brigade confirmed that they had to fight a fire on Thursday night in Cabra.

Three units of Dublin Fire Brigade were called to the incident with firefighters coming from Phibsboro and Finglas.

The fire happened at the now closed Fassaugh House pub. The pub is known for being the place where Eamon 'The Don' Dunne was fatally wounded in April 2010.

Firefighters had to access the pub using an angle grinder in order to put the fire out.

#Firefighters at a fire in a vacant pub in #Cabra tonight. 3 fire engs 🚒 from Finglas & Phibsborough stations attending #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/5ArAPptNgS — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) April 12, 2018

In a statement on Twitter, DFB said that: "Firefighters at a fire in a vacant pub in Cabra tonight. Three fire engines from Finglas & Phibsborough stations attending."

No one was injured in the incident also and the fire did no major damage to the building.

The derelict pub is located across the road from St Finbar's primary school and GAA club.

The alarm was raised shortly after 10pm.

