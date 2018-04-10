Dublin

PICS: Massive Queue Has Formed In D15 For Sale Of New Dublin Development

The boom is back. House-hunters are queuing days in advance for this property.

Buying House

The Irish Independent is reporting that the development of houses in Dublin 15 has led to massive queues of people who are waiting to view the properties that are up for grabs. 

There are 24 homes at Beechwood Heath in Hansfield, Dublin 15 which are set to go on sale on Friday.

Some people, however, have started queuing at the sales office since early Monday morning and will remain there until Friday when the sales office opens. 

Much like queues that would form for a ticket sale of a global musician's concert in Croke Park, people are parked in deck chairs with blankets and layers upon layers of clothes in order to hold onto their spot.

They have pleaded with the sales agents to issue them with numbered tickets so they can leave the queue and return at the end of the week, safe in the knowledge that an order has been formed.

A source told the publication that: “The homes carry guide prices of between €300,000 and €500,000 at the moment. They are three and four bed units, but we won’t know an exact price until Friday morning,” 

D15 Queue

Photo credit: Kyran O'Brien/The Irish Independent

A €2,000 deposit is needed for the house but it is refundable if the buyer chooses not to proceed with the sale.

READ NEXT: Here's Where You Can Get Bottomless Pizza Every Sunday For Just €15 In The City

Anyone else sick to death of "joyous" and "loving" celebrity breakups? Bring back the vengeance! Listen to this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

renting buying House Dublin Property Dublin 15
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
PICS: Massive Queue Has Formed In D15 For Sale Of New Dublin Development
PICS: Massive Queue Has Formed In D15 For Sale Of New Dublin Development
PICS: The Most Expensive DART And Luas Stops To Live Beside Have Been Revealed
PICS: The Most Expensive DART And Luas Stops To Live Beside Have Been Revealed
The Disgraceful Thing That Happens Around ​Phoenix Park​ Gigs That You Might Not Know About
The Disgraceful Thing That Happens Around ​Phoenix Park​ Gigs That You Might Not Know About
White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post
White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post
This Daytime Trad Session Is Just What You Need For The Sunday Rollover
This Daytime Trad Session Is Just What You Need For The Sunday Rollover
7 Gorgeous Sunday Walks To Tackle On Dublin's Northside
7 Gorgeous Sunday Walks To Tackle On Dublin's Northside
WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
VIDEO: This Is The Exact Reason Why Conor McGregor Attacked Bus Full Of UFC Fighters
VIDEO: This Is The Exact Reason Why Conor McGregor Attacked Bus Full Of UFC Fighters
These Dublin Children Bluffed Their Way From Dún Laoghaire To New York For Free
These Dublin Children Bluffed Their Way From Dún Laoghaire To New York For Free
Merrion Gates Stopping One Of Dublin's Greatest Infrastructures From Being Built
Merrion Gates Stopping One Of Dublin's Greatest Infrastructures From Being Built
Two Bus Crashes In Dublin Sees Seven People Hospitalised
Two Bus Crashes In Dublin Sees Seven People Hospitalised
Famous Dublin Hotel Caught Up In Sex Tape Scandal Where Security Guard Was Unfairly Dismissed
Famous Dublin Hotel Caught Up In Sex Tape Scandal Where Security Guard Was Unfairly Dismissed
This English Newspaper's Mistake About Bertie Ahern Will Be A BIG Talking Point Today
News

This English Newspaper's Mistake About Bertie Ahern Will Be A BIG Talking Point Today
Madness Have Just Announced A 3 Arena Summer Gig
Entertainment

Madness Have Just Announced A 3 Arena Summer Gig
Saba Has Released A Drool-Worthy Menu To Celebrate The Thai New Year
What's On

Saba Has Released A Drool-Worthy Menu To Celebrate The Thai New Year
Here's What's On At The Smock Alley Theatre For The Next Couple Of Weeks
What's On

Here's What's On At The Smock Alley Theatre For The Next Couple Of Weeks

An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month  
What's On

An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month
WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
Dublin

WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
News

You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
This Is The Tiniest Pub In Dublin — And You've Probably Passed It Hundreds Of Times
Food and Drink

This Is The Tiniest Pub In Dublin — And You've Probably Passed It Hundreds Of Times

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin