PICS: Massive Queue Has Formed In D15 For Sale Of New Dublin Development

The boom is back. House-hunters are queuing days in advance for this property.

The Irish Independent is reporting that the development of houses in Dublin 15 has led to massive queues of people who are waiting to view the properties that are up for grabs.

There are 24 homes at Beechwood Heath in Hansfield, Dublin 15 which are set to go on sale on Friday.

Some people, however, have started queuing at the sales office since early Monday morning and will remain there until Friday when the sales office opens.

Much like queues that would form for a ticket sale of a global musician's concert in Croke Park, people are parked in deck chairs with blankets and layers upon layers of clothes in order to hold onto their spot.

They have pleaded with the sales agents to issue them with numbered tickets so they can leave the queue and return at the end of the week, safe in the knowledge that an order has been formed.

A source told the publication that: “The homes carry guide prices of between €300,000 and €500,000 at the moment. They are three and four bed units, but we won’t know an exact price until Friday morning,”

A €2,000 deposit is needed for the house but it is refundable if the buyer chooses not to proceed with the sale.

READ NEXT: Here's Where You Can Get Bottomless Pizza Every Sunday For Just €15 In The City

Anyone else sick to death of "joyous" and "loving" celebrity breakups? Bring back the vengeance! Listen to this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here