Replica of Maser's iconic painted over Repeal mural goes on display in IMMA

Coming full circle, this mural now embodies more than just the Repeal campaign and has led to deeper questions between politics, art and free-speech.

In May 2018, 66.4% of voters voted in favour of repealing the 8th Amendment of the Irish Constitution. The historic and landslide victory for reforming Ireland's restrictive laws surrounding abortion, and taking steps towards a more progressive approach to abortion rights.

One of Ireland's most talented muralists Maser and Andrea Horan, the self-described 'madam' of the wildly-wonderful Tropical Popical salon were strong advocates of the Repeal motion throughout the campaign. During this time, these two talented creatives came together to highlight the need for change through protest art and some chic protest clothing.

Painted on the wall of the Project Arts Centre in Temple Bar, this mural blurred the lines between art installation and political statement. This blurring of the lines was considered a breach of the Charities Act 2009 by the Charity Regular and the Project Arts Centre were requested to remove the mural. The piece appeared on April 9th 2018, and by the 23rd of April it had been painted over.

This censorship (of sorts) only confirmed that this piece had become somewhat of a visible and physical manifestation of divisive and contentious nature of reproduction rights and abortion rights in Ireland.

Last night, Andrea Horan shared on Instagram that a re-installation of the iconic (painted over) Repeal mural will be part of a new exhibition at the IMMA. This display will be named "The Narrow Gate of the Here & Now. 30 years of the global contemporary. Chapter 1: Queer Embodiment" and it is set to open on July 30th. This will no doubt be a very popular installation; we recommend keeping an eye on the IMMA site for tickets and more information regarding the opening.

Lead Image via Instagram/andreadhoran