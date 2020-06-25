Dublin restaurant shares first look at new social distancing-friendly layout

Riba Restaurant in Stillorgan has shared a photo of their new inside layout, giving customers a taste of what to expect when they reopen next month.

Countless restaurants across Ireland are already hard at work ahead of their reopening later this month. Plotting and planning to ensure that they can reopen in a safe way, business owners have been forced to think on their feet and adapt to the 'new normal' we all hear so much about.

Making a number of changes to the way they operate, Riba Restaurant in Stillorgan has updated the public on what to expect upon visiting. Due to reopen on July 1st, the Italian restaurant has adapted the interior of the building - installing screens between tables to make the layout more social distancing-friendly.

Sharing a photo of the new layout online, customers can see that tables are separated by a wooden screen with a perspex panel at the top (so you can wave to your neighbours if you're feeling friendly).

Saying that the screens will help to keep everyone safe and happy, according to the guys at Riba they also make for a very romantic meal as well... they do look cosy in fairness.

Customers have praised the idea, agreeing that they look "very smart".

Header image via Instagram/Riba Restaurant Stillorgan

