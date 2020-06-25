Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dublin restaurant shares first look at new social distancing-friendly layout

By Sarah Finnan

June 25, 2020 at 10:47am

Share:

Riba Restaurant in Stillorgan has shared a photo of their new inside layout, giving customers a taste of what to expect when they reopen next month.

Countless restaurants across Ireland are already hard at work ahead of their reopening later this month. Plotting and planning to ensure that they can reopen in a safe way, business owners have been forced to think on their feet and adapt to the 'new normal' we all hear so much about.

Making a number of changes to the way they operate, Riba Restaurant in Stillorgan has updated the public on what to expect upon visiting. Due to reopen on July 1st, the Italian restaurant has adapted the interior of the building - installing screens between tables to make the layout more social distancing-friendly.

Sharing a photo of the new layout online, customers can see that tables are separated by a wooden screen with a perspex panel at the top (so you can wave to your neighbours if you're feeling friendly).

Saying that the screens will help to keep everyone safe and happy, according to the guys at Riba they also make for a very romantic meal as well... they do look cosy in fairness.

Customers have praised the idea, agreeing that they look "very smart".

Header image via Instagram/Riba Restaurant Stillorgan

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

READ NEXT: Easilocks to reopen on Monday – keeping all prices as they were pre-lockdown

Share:

Latest articles

Permit sought for a barge with a rooftop cafe in Portobello

Easilocks to reopen on Monday - keeping all prices as they were pre-lockdown

Grogans announce they will be taking card payments for the first time

All FLYEfit gyms to reopen next month

You may also love

Permit sought for a barge with a rooftop cafe in Portobello

Easilocks to reopen on Monday - keeping all prices as they were pre-lockdown

Grogans announce they will be taking card payments for the first time

Croke Park announces reopening date for museum and stadium tours

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.