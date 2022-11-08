Ripe Vintage Clothing opens physical store in Dublin

Alongside a host of great Irish brands at the Curated x Greens Concept Store.

If you're looking to shop locally and sustainably ahead of this festive season, the Curated x Greens Store on Royal Hibernian Way is definitely worth a look.

The store is the brainchild of Greens Are Good For You, a clothing rental company started by pals Johanna and Kara to encourage a more circular fashion economy. This style of shopping has proven to be a hit in Ireland post-pandemic, giving people the option to rent an outfit for a special occasion rather than forking out for something they'll likely never wear again. It's definitely come in handy for the never-ending carousel of weddings we've been experiencing over the past year or so.

In a similar vein, Ripe Vintage was a business born during the pandemic, an online store providing weekly drops of vintage fleeces, shirts, and dresses - the majority of which would usually sell out in minutes. At this time, there was a definite shift in the way young Irish people shopped - there was a desire to nab that one-unique vintage piece before anything else did, rather than indulging in a fast fashion haul.

Now, there's a chance to browse Ripe's selection of colourful vintage wares in person and we'd definitely recommend it. While you're there, you can check out the other top notch Irish brands also in stock, including Hope Macaulay (colourful chunky knits handmade in Northern Ireland), Bound Apparel (gym wear and athleisurewear of the dreamiest quality) and Oast (bright and textured tablewear for interior decor lovers).

Header image via Instagram/ripevintage_

