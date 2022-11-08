Dublin Pizza Company launches first spot outside of Dublin

Say a warm welcome to Navan Pizza Company.

Dublin Pizza Company started back in 2016, quickly rising to fame with their incredible pizza recipe. Over the 2020 and 2021 lockdowns in particular they became increasingly popular as a takeaway spot for a bite to eat. Their dedication to pizza is pretty impressive; the company started after a trip to Naples that involved learning the art of pizza making, before returning to Ireland to put these new skills to the test. DPC then built a polytunnel (yes, you read that right) in order to achieve the freshest ingredients possible.

Pizza meets burgers as Dublin Pizza Company opens its first spot outside of Dublin, collaborating with Irish burger chain Yeah! Burgr. Yeah! Burger took to Instagram to share the news of this exciting new partnership, as they welcome Dublin Pizza Company into their Watergate Bar & Kitchens abode in Navan.

Many will know that Yeah! Burgr had their own pizza venture called Sourdough & Co; they address where they stand on that within the announcement.

"As you all know we opened our own Pizza concept, Sourdough & Co 1 year ago and it was a great experience but when a Top Tier Pizza Heavyweight comes knocking on your door with an opportunity you simply don’t turn it down."

So Sourdough & Co is moving aside to allow for Dublin Pizza Company Navan to come into being. The Yeah! Burgr and DPC collab launches this Friday, 11th November and to celebrate the partnership, there will be 50% off all pizzas for those dining in. Pizza fanatics in the Navan area are going to want to book that in ASAP.

