Risk of sleet and snow in parts of Dublin today after Storm Brendan chaos

We hope you remembered to bring your umbrella to work this morning because Dublin is in for quite a bit of rain following Storm Brendan yesterday.

While Storm Brendan has now departed, Met Eireann have predicted heavy, persistent rain at stages in Dublin, while thunder is also possible on Monday afternoon.

Some sleet and even hill snow are also possible as temperatures drop ahead of a very chilly night in the capital.

A Met Eireann spokesperson said of Dublin: "Mainly dry at first today, but cloudy conditions, with rain, will develop later in the morning, the rain turning heavy and persistent at times in the afternoon, with a risk of thunder. Some sleet also and a risk of hill snow.

"Clearer, mainly dry conditions, will extend from the west in the early evening. Cold, with maximum temperatures of 5 or 6 Celsius, in mostly light southerly winds, later becoming moderate westerly.

"Mainly dry overnight, with clear spells, but a few isolated showers may occur. Minimum temperatures 2 or 3 Celsius, in mostly moderate southwesterly winds."

Thankfully, Wednesday is looking like a much more pleasant day that will be mostly dry, with sunny spells anticipated and only the odd isolated shower with highs of 8 degrees.