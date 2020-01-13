ICHH advise public on where to direct homeless ahead of Storm Brendan

The full effects of Storm Brendan are due to hit Dublin later this afternoon.

Councillor Anthony Flynn, co-founder of Inner City Helping Homeless, took to Twitter to advise the public on where to direct people ahead of the storm.

"If you see anyone out who you believe may be homeless our office is open from 10am-10pm for a change of clothes and a cup of tea. Brother Kevins is open until 3pm serving hot meals. Please direct people accordingly.”

#StormBrendan is on route, if you see anyone out who you believe maybe homeless our office is open from 10am -10pm for a change of clothes and a cup of tea. Brother Kevins is open until 3pm serving hot meals. Please direct people accordingly. pic.twitter.com/2QcZ3uMJOm — Cllr. Anthony Flynn (@AnthonyICHH) January 13, 2020

The ICHH office is located at 67 Amiens Street.

The Capuchin Day Centre is also open until 3pm today for anyone in need of a hot meal and shelter from the storm.

A reminder from the Capuchin Day Centre that the centre is open til 3pm today for anyone who is homeless and in need of a hot meal.



While @ICHHDUBLIN's office is also open.#StormBrendan — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) January 13, 2020

Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning for the whole country, with Storm Brendan already hitting the west coast this morning.

A band of very severe and damaging winds, associated with #StormBrendan is expected to move from west to east across the country between 11am and 3pm today, gusts to 130km/h expected with potentially higher gusts in exposed areas. pic.twitter.com/W9W0AtYDRg — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 13, 2020

The national broadcaster predicts heavy rain and strong winds with “further very severe winds expected on Connacht and Donegal coasts through the rest of the day”.

