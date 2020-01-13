When the effects of Storm Brendan will be felt in Dublin

Storm Brendan is due to hit Dublin this afternoon.

Storm Brendan has already started to batter the west coast of Ireland, with the whole country under a Status Orange wind warning since this morning.

Met Eireann have predicted heavy rain and strong winds throughout the country and the latest update from the national forecaster suggests that conditions could be even worse than initially expected at stages on Monday.

Dublin is set to begin feeling the effects of Storm Brendan from the early afternoon.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Met Eireann’s Joanna Donnelly warned that "the winds may reach stronger levels than those orange levels for limited periods of time and at local levels as the heavy and convective line of rain goes through.

"We expect that line of rain to arrive on western coasts at 11am and it should reach eastern coasts by 1pm.

"So that’s a very fast moving line of very heavy rain and that’s when the extreme winds will be felt."

1) We have been monitoring the forthcoming unsettled weather following advice from Met Eireann & The National Directorate for Fire & Emergency Management. As a result, we will be erecting flood defences & closing the car parks at Clontarf & Sandymount from 6am Monday 13th January — Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) January 12, 2020

A Status Red marine warning remains in place for coastal waters around Ireland while the Status Orange wind warning is in effect for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford until 3pm this afternoon.

The warning for Connacht, Donegal and Kerry will be valid until 9pm tonight.