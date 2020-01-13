Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • Dublin /

  • When the effects of Storm Brendan will be felt in Dublin

When the effects of Storm Brendan will be felt in Dublin

By Darragh Murphy

January 13, 2020 at 10:15am

Share:

Storm Brendan is due to hit Dublin this afternoon.

Storm Brendan has already started to batter the west coast of Ireland, with the whole country under a Status Orange wind warning since this morning.

Met Eireann have predicted heavy rain and strong winds throughout the country and the latest update from the national forecaster suggests that conditions could be even worse than initially expected at stages on Monday.

Dublin is set to begin feeling the effects of Storm Brendan from the early afternoon.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Met Eireann’s Joanna Donnelly warned that "the winds may reach stronger levels than those orange levels for limited periods of time and at local levels as the heavy and convective line of rain goes through.

"We expect that line of rain to arrive on western coasts at 11am and it should reach eastern coasts by 1pm.

"So that’s a very fast moving line of very heavy rain and that’s when the extreme winds will be felt."

A Status Red marine warning remains in place for coastal waters around Ireland while the Status Orange wind warning is in effect for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford until 3pm this afternoon.

The warning for Connacht, Donegal and Kerry will be valid until 9pm tonight.

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin Fruit & Veg Market to hold a free two day festival for the Chinese New Year

Ten reasons to move to Ashbourne right now

Seven free things to do in Dublin this month

One of Dublin's oldest family-run butchers closes doors for good

You may also love

One of Dublin's oldest family-run butchers closes doors for good

New restaurant to open in premises previously occupied by Twenty2

Dublin pub's pint and stew deal proves incredibly popular

Live rodents among the reasons for December closure of Dublin restaurants

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy