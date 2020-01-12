Close

  • What Dublin can expect on Monday as Storm Brendan approaches Ireland

What Dublin can expect on Monday as Storm Brendan approaches Ireland

By Darragh Murphy

January 12, 2020 at 2:00pm

Storm Brendan is approaching Ireland and most of the country will be affected in one way or another.

Status Orange wind warnings will be in place for all counties on the west and south coasts of Ireland while a Status Yellow warning has been issued for Leinster, Munster, Cavan, Monaghan and Roscommon.

Each of Met Eireann's weather warnings comes into effect at 7am on Monday morning and stormy conditions are expected for most of the day.

For Leinster, the national forecaster predicts: "As Storm Brendan tracks to the northwest of Ireland, southerly winds veering southwesterly will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h, highest in coastal areas.

"There is a risk of coastal flooding due to the combination of high spring tides and storm surge."

A calm start to the morning is expected in Dublin, although conditions will worsen as the afternoon approaches and the remnants of Storm Brendan take their toll.

Commenting on Dublin, a Met Eireann spokesperson said: "Mostly dry to begin on Monday with just patchy rain or drizzle. Southerly winds will gradually increase as the morning goes on, and it will become very windy towards midday with severe and possibly damaging gusts developing.

"Heavy rain will spread from the west in the late morning and through the afternoon. Winds will veer southwesterly as the heavy rain clears through and the winds will slowly moderate.

"Scattered showers will follow in from the west during the evening. There is a significant risk of coastal flooding due to a combination of strong winds, high spring tides and storm surge. Highs 8 or 9 degrees."

