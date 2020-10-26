RTÉ cancel famous Grafton Street Christmas Eve broadcast for the first time in 50 years

RTÉ has made the decision to cancel their annual Christmas Eve broadcast from Grafton Street this year due to ongoing concerns over Covid-19.

A highlight on the broadcaster's festive calendar each year, crowds flock to the capital's main shopping thoroughfare for the live event each year. Attracting several thousand attendees, organisers have been forced to pull plans for this year's event due to public health restrictions.

The first time that the event has been cancelled in its 50 year history, it was first hosted by the late great Gay Byrne before passing hands to Joe Duffy in the late 90s. A favourite with the public, several well-known Irish faces have appeared on the show with the likes of Brendan O'Carroll and Sinéad O'Connor making cameos over the years.

Moving the event to the RTÉ studios, a socially distant radio broadcast will take its place this year. Speaking to The Irish Sun, a spokesperson for the event said:

"Liveline’s Christmas eve OB on Grafton street won’t be able to go ahead this year, due to Covid 19.

"However, there will be a Liveline Xmas Eve special broadcasting on Radio 1 and plans for this are currently underway."

According to the source, organisers opted against the idea of Joe presenting the show from a balcony above Grafton Street over worries that this would encourage large crowds to congregate below.

Header image via Shutterstock

