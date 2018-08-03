Dublin

PIC: A Strange And Insulting RTÉ Poster Has Appeared On The Quays

The picture describes the national broadcaster's "best ever presenters."

Rte Small Quay Main

I was driving along Burgh Quay on Sunday, trying to avoid the sea of Limerick and Cork people who were heading back from Croke Park.

One set were ecstatic after reaching an All-Ireland hurling Semi-Final, the other bunch were preparing themselves for a long journey home after heartbreak.

I was pulled up in the middle of traffic and was having a gawk around the place when I came across the poster below on the wall.

By the time I had grabbed the phone out of the pocket and used the finicky fingerprint function to unlock it, traffic was moving again.

So, I missed my photo opportunity but reddit user simpkin_me shared the snap on the site with the caption: "oh, how true it is."

Rte Quay

We can't imagine RTÉ being too happy about this but to be fair, Zig and Zag, Dustin and Podge and Rodge were top class.

READ NEXT: Major Controversy At Dublin Airport Following Discovery In Hand Luggage

The importance of Demi Lovato's honesty about addiction... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

RTÉ Dustin the Turkey Podge And Rodge Zig And Zag Ireland television Dublin
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
PIC: A Strange And Insulting RTÉ Poster Has Appeared On The Quays
PIC: A Strange And Insulting RTÉ Poster Has Appeared On The Quays
Major Controversy At Dublin Airport Following Discovery In Hand Luggage
Major Controversy At Dublin Airport Following Discovery In Hand Luggage
VIDEO: This Dublin Shop Got A Massive Shoutout On The BBC
VIDEO: This Dublin Shop Got A Massive Shoutout On The BBC
A Danish IKEA-Style Store Coming To This Dublin Location
A Danish IKEA-Style Store Coming To This Dublin Location
This Famous Clothing Store Giant To Open Its Doors On Henry Street
This Famous Clothing Store Giant To Open Its Doors On Henry Street
The Strangest Row Broke Out In This Stoneybatter Shop
The Strangest Row Broke Out In This Stoneybatter Shop
Sick - Tourists Bitten By Bed Bugs In This Dublin Hotel
Sick - Tourists Bitten By Bed Bugs In This Dublin Hotel
PIC: Dublin Man's 'X-Rated' Question In Irish Newspaper Is Going Insanely Viral
PIC: Dublin Man's 'X-Rated' Question In Irish Newspaper Is Going Insanely Viral
PIC: Dubliner's Long And Heated Letter To Minister For Housing Will Leave You Angry
PIC: Dubliner's Long And Heated Letter To Minister For Housing Will Leave You Angry
PICS: €110 A Week For The Chance To Live Out Of A Security Locker
PICS: €110 A Week For The Chance To Live Out Of A Security Locker
PICS: Dublin Two-Bedroom Was So Bad That Ad Was Eventually Taken Down
PICS: Dublin Two-Bedroom Was So Bad That Ad Was Eventually Taken Down
PICS: Price Of This "Perfect For Two Friends" One Bedroom Dublin Apartment Takes The Piss
PICS: Price Of This "Perfect For Two Friends" One Bedroom Dublin Apartment Takes The Piss
Major Controversy At Dublin Airport Following Discovery In Hand Luggage
Dublin

Major Controversy At Dublin Airport Following Discovery In Hand Luggage
Heading To The Big Grill? This Is The One Menu You Won't Want To Miss Out On
Sponsored

Heading To The Big Grill? This Is The One Menu You Won't Want To Miss Out On
Does Jameson Caskmates Tonic & Lemon Look Like Your New Favourite Drink Of The Summer?
Sponsored

Does Jameson Caskmates Tonic & Lemon Look Like Your New Favourite Drink Of The Summer?
A Massive Organised Event At Grand Canal Is Happening This Bank Holiday Weekend
What's On

A Massive Organised Event At Grand Canal Is Happening This Bank Holiday Weekend

G&T's Got A Whole Lot Fancier In This Dublin Bar - Say Hello To Gin Trees!
Food and Drink

G&T's Got A Whole Lot Fancier In This Dublin Bar - Say Hello To Gin Trees!
You Can Now Get Gin-Infused Donuts In Dublin And We're Drooling
Food and Drink

You Can Now Get Gin-Infused Donuts In Dublin And We're Drooling
Calling All 'Jurassic Park' Fans - A Live Orchestra Screening Is Coming To Dublin
Entertainment

Calling All 'Jurassic Park' Fans - A Live Orchestra Screening Is Coming To Dublin
We've Got A €200 Voucher For Bison Bar & BBQ To Give Away - Who Wants It?!
Sponsored

We've Got A €200 Voucher For Bison Bar & BBQ To Give Away - Who Wants It?!

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group