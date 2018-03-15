Ryanair Launch First Ever Set Of Flights From Dublin Airport To Turkey

We have a feeling now that this beautiful destination is one of the any places we can fly to from Dublin Airport, it's going to be extremely popular among Irish tourists.

According to Travel Math, it takes around 5 hours to get there but we're sure that it'll be well worth the longish flight.

Any ideas?

Oh, okay, we'll put you out of your misery.

Ryanair has announced on Thursday that it has launched its first flights to Turkey with two new routes to Dalaman from Dublin (WOOHOOOOOO) and Bratislava. Both routes will operate once a week from June, as part of its Summer 2018 schedule, and go on sale today from the Ryanair's website.

Ryanair’s David O’Brien said about the new route:

“Ryanair is pleased to announce our entry into the Turkish market, initially with two routes to Dalaman from Dublin and Bratislava commencing in June. Both routes will operate once a week as part of our Summer 2018 schedule, and go on sale today from the Ryanair.com website.

To celebrate we are releasing seats for sale from €39.99 for travel from June, which are available for booking until midnight Friday (16 Mar). Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto the Ryanair website and avoid missing out.”

This comes on the same day that it was announced that Ireland would get its first ever set of flights to China.

Your next few holidays are slowly planning themselves aren't they? Great to see such a massive amount of choice.

