Dublin

Ryanair Launch First Ever Set Of Flights From Dublin Airport To Turkey

They are also releasing a massive seat sale to celebrate.

Ryanair Aircraft 2

We have a feeling now that this beautiful destination is one of the any places we can fly to from Dublin Airport, it's going to be extremely popular among Irish tourists. 

According to Travel Math, it takes around 5 hours to get there but we're sure that it'll be well worth the longish flight. 

Any ideas? 

Oh, okay, we'll put you out of your misery.

Ryanair has announced on Thursday that it has launched its first flights to Turkey with two new routes to Dalaman from Dublin (WOOHOOOOOO) and Bratislava. Both routes will operate once a week from June, as part of its Summer 2018 schedule, and go on sale today from the Ryanair's website.

Ryanair’s David O’Brien said about the new route:

“Ryanair is pleased to announce our entry into the Turkish market, initially with two routes to Dalaman from Dublin and Bratislava commencing in June. Both routes will operate once a week as part of our Summer 2018 schedule, and go on sale today from the Ryanair.com website.

To celebrate we are releasing seats for sale from €39.99 for travel from June, which are available for booking until midnight Friday (16 Mar). Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto the Ryanair website and avoid missing out.”

This comes on the same day that it was announced that Ireland would get its first ever set of flights to China.

Your next few holidays are slowly planning themselves aren't they? Great to see such a massive amount of choice. 

READ NEXT: Gardai Are Organising An Anti-Terrorism Operation In Dublin For St. Patrick's Day

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
Ryanair Launch First Ever Set Of Flights From Dublin Airport To Turkey
Ryanair Launch First Ever Set Of Flights From Dublin Airport To Turkey
PICS: South Dublin Residents Warned About Risk Of Flooding After Burst Bank At River Dodder
PICS: South Dublin Residents Warned About Risk Of Flooding After Burst Bank At River Dodder
Dublin City To Be Divided By North And South Like "Berlin Wall" According To Town Planner If Plaza Plans Go Ahead
Dublin City To Be Divided By North And South Like "Berlin Wall" According To Town Planner If Plaza Plans Go Ahead
Security Block Trinity Students Into Dining Room As Protests Continue Regarding Repeat Exam Fees
Security Block Trinity Students Into Dining Room As Protests Continue Regarding Repeat Exam Fees
The Late Late Show Received 500 Complaints In Total For This Moment On The Show
The Late Late Show Received 500 Complaints In Total For This Moment On The Show
Lidl Confirm They Will Rebuild Store On Fortunestown Site
Lidl Confirm They Will Rebuild Store On Fortunestown Site
This Viral Tweet About 'If Friends Was Set In 2018 Dublin' Is Way Too True
This Viral Tweet About 'If Friends Was Set In 2018 Dublin' Is Way Too True
10 Reasons Why Ranelagh Is The Best Place To Live In All Of Dublin
10 Reasons Why Ranelagh Is The Best Place To Live In All Of Dublin
Gardaí Issue Strict Warning To Dubliners Planning On Drinking This Paddy's Day
Gardaí Issue Strict Warning To Dubliners Planning On Drinking This Paddy's Day
Dublin Airport Has A Brand New Daily Service And It's A Strange One
Dublin Airport Has A Brand New Daily Service And It's A Strange One
7 Alternative Things To Do On Paddy's Day In Dublin
7 Alternative Things To Do On Paddy's Day In Dublin
PIC: Trinity Students' Union Offering 33% Off On Vibrators In 'Deal Of The Week' Email
PIC: Trinity Students' Union Offering 33% Off On Vibrators In 'Deal Of The Week' Email
Gardai Are Organising An Anti-Terrorism Operation In Dublin For St. Patrick's Day
News

Gardai Are Organising An Anti-Terrorism Operation In Dublin For St. Patrick's Day
Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
News

Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
PICS: South Dublin Residents Warned About Risk Of Flooding After Burst Bank At River Dodder
Dublin

PICS: South Dublin Residents Warned About Risk Of Flooding After Burst Bank At River Dodder
Dublin City To Be Divided By North And South Like "Berlin Wall" According To Town Planner If Plaza Plans Go Ahead
Dublin

Dublin City To Be Divided By North And South Like "Berlin Wall" According To Town Planner If Plaza Plans Go Ahead

Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
What's On

Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
The Lighthouse Cinema Is Hosting A Dog-Friendly Screening On Good Friday
Entertainment

The Lighthouse Cinema Is Hosting A Dog-Friendly Screening On Good Friday
The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced
News

The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced
WATCH: This Beautiful Music Video Captures Everyday Life In The Liberties During Storm Emma
Video

WATCH: This Beautiful Music Video Captures Everyday Life In The Liberties During Storm Emma

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin