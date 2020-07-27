Close

Saying two simple words will get you a free Off Beat Donut on Tuesday

By James Fenton

July 27, 2020 at 12:53pm

Off Beat Donuts are celebrating their fourth birthday tomorrow and to celebrate, they want to treat their customers to some freebies.

While they were supposed to celebrate their fourth birthday back in May, Covid-19 restrictions meant that all seven Off Beat Donut locations in Dublin were closed. Like many others who reached a milestone during lockdown, the Off Beat team have decided to reschedule their celebrations and the new big day is Tuesday, July 28.

Not only that, the big-hearted bunch also want to treat their customers to free donuts and all you have to do is enter an Off Beat store and wish them a "happy birthday" or "happy belated birthday". It couldn't be simpler!

You can find Off Beat Donuts stores on George's Quay, Westmoreland Street, Pearse Street, Jervis Street, Heuston Station, Dundrum Town Centre and The Square Tallaght.

Two little words that can land you with a free donut. Can't go wrong with that! The offer is subject to availability and you can read more about it here.

