Scrumdiddly's to set up shop at third Dublin location for the summer

No summer jaunt out to Dun Laoghaire would be complete without calling into Scrumdiddly's. There's only a limited window of time when it's considered seasonally appropriate to eat ice-cream and we'll be damned if we don't take full advantage of it.

That's not to say we don't eat ice-cream year-round, quite the opposite, but a chocolate topped sundae is all the more satisfying when the sun shines and Scrumdiddly's serve up some of the best.

Already with two Dublin branches - one in Dun Laoghaire and another in Donabate - they've just made locals very happy with news of a third location for the summer. Setting up shop out in Rathcoole, the team will be serving up their famous desserts (and waffles too) from a bubblegum pink van just off the N7.

Scoop Parlour out in Ranelagh has also teased that their funky vintage convertible will be back on the road in the near future too. Sharing a photo of the van online, no further details were given other than to expect it back "soon". Oh, the suspense!

You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice-cream... maybe if we scream loud enough they'll tell us where to find it?

Header image via Instagram/@scrumdiddlysworld

