Several more 'do not swim' notices issued for Dublin bathing areas

A temporary 'do not swim' notice was issued for Velvet Strand in Portmarnock was issued yesterday with officials at Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council now advising swimmers to avoid the water at Seapoint Beach as well.

Heavy rainfall at the start of the week extended into much of last night and this morning, causing concerns that the water quality at many popular Dublin bathing areas may have been compromised.

A temporary swimming ban was introduced for Velvet Strand in Portmarnock yesterday after authorities at Fingal County Council tweeted to warn the public against swimming in the area. In place for four days, a sample is due to be taken later today and results are expected to be available this Saturday when the notice will be reviewed.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council (DLRCC) this morning advised that a temporary bathing prohibition is now in place for Seapoint Beach as well. Prolonged overflows from the West Pier Pumping Station is responsible for the ban with officials warning of the possibility of an increase in the levels of bacteria found in the water. Swimmers are asked to avoid the water until next Wednesday, September 9th.

Please note that a temporary Bathing Prohibition Notice has be issued at Seapoint Beach. Swimming and bathing will not be permitted until Wednesday, 9th September. Read the full story here: https://t.co/gzWCR0PSVl pic.twitter.com/R1MtlWQgsc — dlrcc (@dlrcc) September 3, 2020

Other coastal areas with temporary 'do not swim' notices in place include Killiney, Whiterock and Hawk Cliff. The swimming prohibitions were extended at each of these bathing areas until this weekend due to an incident at Bray Pumping Station last week.

Header image via Shutterstock/Seapoint Beach, Dublin