Several other Dublin restaurants and cafes delay reopening due to rising number of cases

By Sarah Finnan

January 4, 2021 at 9:45am

With many Dublin restaurants and cafes due to reopen in the coming days, several places have made the tough decision to delay their reopening in light of the current public health situation. 

Gearing up to return to work after a much-needed break over the Christmas, several Dublin restaurants and cafes were due to reopen for takeaway service this week. However, with the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the rise, many places have decided to remain closed instead.

Wanting to do their part to protect their staff and help flatten the curve,  business owners have been keeping customers updated on social media with those choosing to postpone their reopening for another while including the following:

  • Hatch
  • Laine My Love
  • Cloud Café
  • Dolce Sicily
  • The Cali Kitchen
  • Tiller + Grain
  • Kale + Coco
  • As One
  • 147 Deli
  • San Sab

Other places to already have delayed their reopening include Brother Hubbard who have closed all three branches and Happy Out who have decided to close their Bull Island branch as well for the time being.

Current restrictions are due to remain in place until the end of the month, with government officials to meet and reevaluate the situation ahead of time. You can find out more about how to protect yourself and others from spreading the virus on the HSE website.

Header image via Instagram/

