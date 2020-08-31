Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Shamrock Rovers to play AC Milan behind closed doors in Tallaght this September

By Sarah Finnan

August 31, 2020 at 1:03pm

Share:

Shamrock Rovers will face five-time Champions League winners, AC Milan, in Tallaght next month, for the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

The draw for the second qualifying round of the Europea league took place earlier today, with Dublin team Shamrock Rovers learning that they'll face AC Milan on home ground - the first Italian side the Hoops will face since playing Juventus 10 years ago.

Due to face their formidable opponents on September 17th, they'll go head to head at Tallaght Stadium. However, bad news for anyone who was hoping to get a front-row seat to the action as the game will take place behind closed doors.

Shamrock Rovers confirmed the news on social media, tweeting:

'We have been drawn to play AC Milan at home in the @EuropaLeague 2nd Qualifying Round. #RoversInEurope'

Dundalk also discovered who they will face in the next round, learning that they'll play Inter Escaldes of Andorra. The lowest-ranked team in the draw, they'll have home advantage as the Dundalk Lilywhites will travel to Andorra for the game later next month.

The winner of each respective game will advance to the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

Header image via Facebook/Shamrock Rovers F.C.

READ NEXT: Real-time Dublin bus displays could soon include details of on-board capacity

Share:

Latest articles

Honorary Irishman Matt Damon is back in Dublin

Real-time Dublin bus displays could soon include details of on-board capacity

Dublin's Coast: The best things to do on your next day out

WATCH: CCTV footage captures 'Dancing Queen' giving it her all outside Dublin restaurant

You may also love

Our top 10 liked photos on Instagram for August

Five of our favourite places to grab food in Dun Laoghaire

Farmer Browns has announced when it will reopen in Kilternan

One of Dublin's top bars announces its closure

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.