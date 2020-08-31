Shamrock Rovers to play AC Milan behind closed doors in Tallaght this September

Shamrock Rovers will face five-time Champions League winners, AC Milan, in Tallaght next month, for the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

The draw for the second qualifying round of the Europea league took place earlier today, with Dublin team Shamrock Rovers learning that they'll face AC Milan on home ground - the first Italian side the Hoops will face since playing Juventus 10 years ago.

Due to face their formidable opponents on September 17th, they'll go head to head at Tallaght Stadium. However, bad news for anyone who was hoping to get a front-row seat to the action as the game will take place behind closed doors.

Shamrock Rovers confirmed the news on social media, tweeting:

'We have been drawn to play AC Milan at home in the @EuropaLeague 2nd Qualifying Round. #RoversInEurope'

Dundalk also discovered who they will face in the next round, learning that they'll play Inter Escaldes of Andorra. The lowest-ranked team in the draw, they'll have home advantage as the Dundalk Lilywhites will travel to Andorra for the game later next month.

The winner of each respective game will advance to the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

Header image via Facebook/Shamrock Rovers F.C.