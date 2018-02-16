Feature Dublin

10 Signs You MIGHT Be Ready To Move Out Of Dublin City

Are you finding the call of the countryside harder and harder to resist?

Countryside Walk

Dublin isn't for everyone.

To be clear, we're not recommending that everybody needs to pack up and leave immediately, of course they don't, but city life just doesn't suit every single person who tries it... at least not forever. 

Besides we're not even necessarily suggesting you leave the county, just remove yourself from the hectic pace of the city. Maybe you need more headspace, you've become overwhelmed by all the noise, or you simply don't have the energy for the place anymore.

If you any of these signs sound familiar, then maybe it's time to consider a move away from the Big Smoke...

You're sick to death of the daily commute

Thinking of all those hours of your life that have just been wasted is actually kinda horrifying.

Commute

Slow walkers are driving you insane

Ironically, your desire for a slower pace of life does not extend to walking speed.

Not My Tempo

Your heart breaks just a little bit more every time you pay rent

Fare thee well, half of your salary!

Gonna Miss You

You're pretty sure you'll never be able to afford a house here

I mean, unless you've got some ancient, distant relative who's just happened to include you in their will or something...

Theres A Chance

Actually, EVERYTHING'S too expensive

Nothing prepares you for being hit with €7 bill for one pint.

Faint

Budgeting is impossible

Yes, it's great that there's plenty to do and see in the city, but it's bad that you waste all your non-rent money on these things. 

Bankruptcy

You need to mentally prepare yourself before taking the Luas

Being buffeted by sweaty strangers in cramped spaces just isn't your scene anymore.

Pep Talk

Being surrounded by so many notions makes you want to scream

You've hit full capacity for pretentious shite. 

Jan Brady

Whenever you visit the countryside you never want to leave

And, by contrast, you realise that your default emotional state back in the city is actually pretty miserable.

The Hills Are Alive

You can't think of anything about the city lifestyle that still appeals to you

And once you've accepted that, moving might just be the best option you have.

Wave Goodbye

Seán Kenehan

Written By

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

Comments

