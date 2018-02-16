10 Signs You MIGHT Be Ready To Move Out Of Dublin City

Are you finding the call of the countryside harder and harder to resist?

Dublin isn't for everyone.

To be clear, we're not recommending that everybody needs to pack up and leave immediately, of course they don't, but city life just doesn't suit every single person who tries it... at least not forever.

Besides we're not even necessarily suggesting you leave the county, just remove yourself from the hectic pace of the city. Maybe you need more headspace, you've become overwhelmed by all the noise, or you simply don't have the energy for the place anymore.

If you any of these signs sound familiar, then maybe it's time to consider a move away from the Big Smoke...

You're sick to death of the daily commute

Thinking of all those hours of your life that have just been wasted is actually kinda horrifying.

Slow walkers are driving you insane

Ironically, your desire for a slower pace of life does not extend to walking speed.

Your heart breaks just a little bit more every time you pay rent

Fare thee well, half of your salary!

You're pretty sure you'll never be able to afford a house here

I mean, unless you've got some ancient, distant relative who's just happened to include you in their will or something...

Actually, EVERYTHING'S too expensive

Nothing prepares you for being hit with €7 bill for one pint.

Budgeting is impossible

Yes, it's great that there's plenty to do and see in the city, but it's bad that you waste all your non-rent money on these things.

You need to mentally prepare yourself before taking the Luas

Being buffeted by sweaty strangers in cramped spaces just isn't your scene anymore.

Being surrounded by so many notions makes you want to scream

You've hit full capacity for pretentious shite.

Whenever you visit the countryside you never want to leave

And, by contrast, you realise that your default emotional state back in the city is actually pretty miserable.

You can't think of anything about the city lifestyle that still appeals to you

And once you've accepted that, moving might just be the best option you have.

READ NEXT: 15 Things You Really Need To Know Before Moving To Dublin