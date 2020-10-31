Close

Six Phoenix Park gates will be closed to traffic for the next five weekends

By James Fenton

October 31, 2020 at 1:57pm

Six gates at the Phoenix Park will be closed to vehicular traffic for a total of five weekends starting from today.

The Office of Public Works has announced the the Phoenix Park perimeter gates will be closed following a request from An Garda Síochána. The gates will remain closed each Saturday and Sunday for the duration of the Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions, which are currently due to end on December 1. The entrances will close at 11pm on Fridays and reopen at 7am on Mondays.

The gates that are affected are as follows:

  • Ashtown Gate
  • Cabra Gate
  • North Circular Road Gate
  • Islandbridge Gate
  • Chapelizod Gate
  • Knockmaroon Gate

Pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to access these gates while vehicular traffic will  be maintained at Castleknock and Parkgate Street entrances during these weekends.

More information can be found here.

(header pic: OPW)

