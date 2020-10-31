Six Phoenix Park gates will be closed to traffic for the next five weekends

Six gates at the Phoenix Park will be closed to vehicular traffic for a total of five weekends starting from today.

The Office of Public Works has announced the the Phoenix Park perimeter gates will be closed following a request from An Garda Síochána. The gates will remain closed each Saturday and Sunday for the duration of the Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions, which are currently due to end on December 1. The entrances will close at 11pm on Fridays and reopen at 7am on Mondays.

The gates that are affected are as follows:

Ashtown Gate

Cabra Gate

North Circular Road Gate

Islandbridge Gate

Chapelizod Gate

Knockmaroon Gate

https://mobile.twitter.com/phoenixparkopw

Pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to access these gates while vehicular traffic will be maintained at Castleknock and Parkgate Street entrances during these weekends.

More information can be found here.

(header pic: OPW)

READ NEXT: This '5km from home' tool will come in very handy over the next few weeks